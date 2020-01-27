Derrick Johnson wasn’t going to miss it.
The former Kansas City Chiefs standout was in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 19 when his former team defeated the Tennessee Titans 35-24 in the AFC Championship game, earning a trip to Super Bowl LIV.
“I was there because it was a moment I couldn’t miss,” Johnson said. “It was a historic moment. To see them hold up that Lamar Hunt Trophy was a pretty cool moment.”
Johnson reflected on his stellar career and expressed his excitement surrounding the Chiefs' upcoming Super Bowl appearance before he was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday at the University Plaza Hotel and Convention Center in downtown Springfield.
“It’s a privilege and an honor to be in any hall of fame,” Johnson said. “I take a lot of pride in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame since I played for the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”
A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Johnson was a one-man wrecking crew at linebacker, earning adoration from the fanbase.
Johnson, who suited up for the Chiefs from 2005-17, finished his career as the franchise’s all-time leader in tackles (1,262). He recorded 27.5 sacks and grabbed 14 interceptions.
A first-round draft pick out of Texas — 15th overall — Johnson helped the Chiefs earn at least 10 wins in six seasons.
Johnson’s best seasons were from 2010-15. Although he was limited only one game in 2014 because of injury, Johnson compiled 600 tackles during the stretch and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2010. Johnson and the Chiefs earned five playoff berths.
After a season in Oakland, Johnson signed a one-day contract this past spring in order to retire a Chief.
He explained why.
“Chiefs fans are the best,” he said. “They show so much love, and I’m very appreciative of that. They bleed red here in Missouri.”
Of course, Kansas City has waited 50 years for a return trip to the Super Bowl.
“I’m loving it,” Johnson said. “I know those guys have been working their tails off, and they have an opportunity this Sunday to be the last team standing. I’m proud of them. I know a lot of those guys, and I’ll be rooting for them. It’s bittersweet. I would love to be helping them prepare to win the Super Bowl.
"It’s going to be a cool moment for Andy Reid and those guys. Andy was the best coach I had in the NFL. He’s got his team doing things right. Now they’ll have the opportunity to do something big.”
Former Missouri Tiger and NFL defensive lineman Justin Smith was also enshrined into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday.
At Missouri, Smith recorded 22.5 sacks in three seasons and was a first-team All-American after his junior year in 2000.
The fourth overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, Smith spent 14 seasons in the NFL, half with the Bengals and half with the San Francisco 49ers. With San Francisco, the Jefferson City product went to five consecutive Pro Bowls (2009-13) and played in the 2013 Super Bowl (a 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens).
Before the induction ceremony, Johnson and Smith engaged in some friendly trash talk about this Sunday’s Super Bowl.
“We talked about a few bets, maybe some push-ups or something,” Johnson said with a laugh.
“He’s going to have to do them,” said Smith, who noted he was a St. Louis Rams fan growing up. “The 49ers are for real. I don’t see anyone beating them. I’m a Missouri guy, so I love the Chiefs too, but I think the Niners are going to get them.”
Johnson noted he’s confident in the Chiefs’ chances.
“Having Pat Mahomes, you can stick your chest out a little more,” he said. “I think they’re peaking at the right time. Mahomes is on fire.”
As you might expect, Johnson plans on being in Miami on Sunday to cheer on his former team.
He wouldn’t miss it.
“This is a historic moment for the Chiefs,” he said. "This is huge."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.