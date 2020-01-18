There's some similarity to the Joplin Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs football seasons.
No, the Chiefs aren't going to finish second in the MSHSAA Class 6 playoffs. I firmly believe they would beat De Smet, even though De Smet had a talented team.
But during the season, the Eagles successfully completed their "Revenge Tour." They defeated Webb City and Carthage to avenge losses from 2018, and the Eagles also won the state semifinal game that they had lost the previous year.
The Chiefs went 12-4 this season, including a 31-24 loss at Houston in mid-October. However, the Chiefs avenged that loss one week ago with the comeback of all comebacks, storming back from a 24-0 deficit to win 51-31.
Kansas City lost 35-32 to Tennessee on Nov. 10 in Nashville. Today the Chiefs have the opportunity to add the Titans to their Revenge Tour in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.
In the previous meeting, the Titans took the lead on Ryan Tannehill's 23-yard touchdown pass with 23 seconds left, and they blocked a 52-yard field goal attempt by Harrison Butker on the game's final play. That was the last of several mistakes made by the Chiefs that day.
Ironically, the game proved to be a turning point for both teams. The Chiefs have not lost since and marched to another AFC West Division title. The Titans built confidence with the victory as they won five of their final seven games to finish 9-7 and earn the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoffs.
NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry ran for 188 yards and two touchdowns that day, and he's been virtually unstoppable during the postseason. No doubt the Chiefs' defense that ranks 26th against the run will have to slow down Henry at least a little bit. Henry and Joplin senior Isaiah Davis have the same punishing running style, although Henry won't come close to Davis' numbers of 2,283 yards and 45 touchdowns on the ground.
Good news for the Chiefs in that loss — quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 446 yards and three touchdowns in his return from a knee injury. While his numbers aren't as gigantic as last year's MVP season, Mahomes still performs at the highest level.
No doubt the Chiefs have the better quarterback today. But the Patriots two weeks ago and the Ravens last week also had the better quarterback, and the underdog Titans won both times on the road. And remember, just two postseasons ago the Titans came to Arrowhead and knocked off the favored Chiefs 22-21 after trailing 21-3 at halftime.
The Chiefs also can gain incentive from their neighbor in the Jackson County Sports Complex.
This is the second straight year the AFC Championship is being played in Arrowhead. Last year, the Patriots beat the Chiefs in overtime, but Chiefs Kingdom firmly believes that "Offsides, No. 55, defense" late in regulation kept them from the Super Bowl.
Remember the 2014 baseball season? The Royals made an unlikely comeback in the AL Wild Card game and rolled to the World Series where they lost to the Giants in Game 7. One year later, the Royals returned to the World Series and beat the Mets in five games.
The Royals' 2015 World Series run included a big comeback victory over Houston. Big comeback against Houston — the Chiefs have already checked that box.
Can Tennessee's defense slow down the Chiefs offense that also includes the NFL's best tight end and fastest wide receiver? I think not.
Chiefs 41, Titans 21.
Jim Henry is sports editor of The Joplin Globe and receives correspondence at jhenry@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Jim_Henry53.
