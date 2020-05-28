Chris Adams recalls his home run that ended one of Missouri Southern's longest baseball games in history — both in innings and by time.
"I didn't hit very many that year, but I remember most of them," Adams said. "All I basically remember his hitting a breaking pitch very well. It got out pretty quickly, and by the time I got to first base, coach Mike Hagedorn almost tackled me. It got out that quick to where he knew it was gone. I had to make sure I touched every base, and everybody was waiting for me at home plate."
Adams' blast cleared the "concrete monster" in right-center field and lifted the Lions past Winona State 5-4 in 14 innings in an NAIA Area 4 elimination game 35 years ago on May 17, 1985, in Winona, Minnesota.
"The field was rather unique," Adams said. "In right field was a pretty large wall of concrete, which was the back to the bleachers at the football field. It's something you grow up dreaming about, hitting a game-winning homer. It was a good moment No. 1 for Missouri Southern because it got us to the next game. And it was a memorable moment for me."
The game was memorable for many reasons.
For starters, the stadium sound system played the same "Talkin' Baseball" song by Terry Cashman that the Lions used at Joe Becker Stadium.
"I remember saying 'that guy gets around,' " Lions coach Warren Turner said.
The game took two days to complete. It began on May 16 and was tied at 4-4 after nine innings when it was halted by darkness. Lions left-hander Doug Stockam pitched the first nine innings and held a 4-1 lead until Duane Vike hit a three-run homer in the top of the eighth.
Adams' homer in the fifth inning of Day 2 came almost 18 hours after the game's first pitch. But without key plays by several Lions, the stage would not had been set Adams.
Relief pitcher Marty Nagel entered in the 10th and tossed three hitless innings, but Winona State used two singles and a walk to load the bases with nobody out in the 13th.
With the middle of the batting order coming to the plate, southpaw Curt Kester came in to pitch. Kester retired cleanup batter Warren Sbragia on a grounder to second baseman Adams, who threw to catcher Kevin Marsh for the forceout. Dan Walseth then grounded to third baseman Colon Kelly, and Kelly began an inning-inning 5-2-3 double play.
"I was a little nervous, but I felt all right," Kester said after the game. "I knew what I had to do. I had to keep the ball low. We've had good defense all day."
Winona State threatened again in the 14th with runners at first and second with two outs. Tom Squier lined a single to left, but the throw from left fielder Steve Phillips to Kelly to Marsh nailed the runner attempting to score. Kelly's throw hit the ground near the plate, but Marsh caught the short hop and made a sweeping tag.
"Kevin Marsh, what a play he made," Turner said. "Those were good old days."
"He was like a goaltender in hockey making a save," Winona State coach Gary Grob said of Marsh's catch. "Everyone did their job on that play. That's the fun part of baseball, seeing a team execute like that. Unfortunately it was against us."
The 14 innings stood as the longest game in school history until the Lions matched it again during the postseason, a 1-0 loss to host Minnesota State-Mankato on May 16, 2013, in the NCAA Central Region.
The victory marked the start of a long but successful day for the Lions as they also beat Wisconsin-LaCrosse 10-6 and Grand View 6-3 to advance to the championship game. A three-run home run by Dennis Shanks and three RBI by Brian Taylor sparked the victory over Wisconsin-LaCrosse, and Dan Sheeley pitched seven strong innings against Grand View.
"It was a tournament where we had to fight back all the way through to get to the championship game," Adams said. "We played three games in one day. People played their butts off, made plays left and right. Every other team thought we were out of pitching, but Dan Sheeley threw the fourth game and blew them away. Everyone just made the plays we had to make to get us to the championship game."
Adding one more unique touch to that tournament, there were no hotel vacancies in Winona on that Friday night because of college graduation. So tournament officials allowed the championship game to be played at Grand View in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Lions lost the championship game 4-1, ending the season with a 33-25 record.
"Going into the next year our confidence level was so high," Adams said. "I don't think we realized how close we were to going to the World Series until we went the next year.
"No, it does not seem that long. Talking to Kevin and Steve Langhauser and all the other people on the team, it's difficult to believe it's been 35 years."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.