Three Carthage High School standouts from the 2022 Tigers state semifinal and Central Ozark Conference co-champion football team signed letters of intent on Thursday to play at the college level.
Carthage Senior Luke Gall signed with the Air Force Academy, Senior Micah Lindsey will play and study at Pittsburg State University and Senior Hudson Moore will play at Independence Community College.
Gall was a first-team all-state running back and Class 5 Offensive Player of the Year in both 2021 and 2022 and was COC all-conference running back and linebacker in 2022.
He talked about signing with the NCAA Division I Falcons and getting a coveted nomination to one of America’s service academies.
“The Air Force Academy is prestige, you have to have the grades to get in there,” Gall said. “The value of their education is $400,000, so it’s a great school, it’s competing with Princeton, Harvard, it’s a really great education. You have to focus on academics and that’s something I want to get better at and I just really want to further my education as well as further my time as a football player.”
Lindsey, a defensive tackle, was a first-team all-state defensive tackle, two-time Academic All-State athlete, COC co-defensive player of the year and COC all-conference player. He also placed seventh at the state track meet in shot put in 2022.
He talked about going to the Gorillas.
“The uncommon brotherhood they have there, it’s a different culture than anywhere I’ve ever been and I can’t wait to be a part of it,” Lindsey said. “The school there is top tier for academics and that’s what I’m really excited to be a part of. It’s winning program — the winningest Division 2 program in the country — and I hope to make them better.”
Moore, a wide receiver, was first-team all-conference in 2021 and first-team all-area in 2021 and 2022. He was also first team all-district and second team all-regional in 2022.
He said he’s excited to head to Independence, Kansas, to continue his football and academic career.
“My whole goal since I was a little kid was to play D1 football at a college somewhere and I think Indy brings that opportunity to life and that’s what the best fit for me is,” Moore said. “I had some smaller NCAA and NAIA colleges offer scholarships, but I just wasn't feeling that, so Juco is the best route for me.”
