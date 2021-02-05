NEOSHO, Mo. — You don’t often see the ball jump until the sun’s beaming and temperatures are not so frigid.
But baseballs were certainly exploding off the bats of Crowder College’s high-octane offense.
Behind three long home runs and solid pitching, the No. 6 Roughriders (2-0) defeated Labette Community College 7-2 on Friday afternoon in their home opener at Lallemand Family Field.
“We played a little sloppy defensively to start with the negative, but the positive is we didn’t panic,” said Crowder coach Travis Lallemand, who picked up win No. 600 for his career. “We still had good at-bats. There were some things we got thrown off with the left-hander (Bryson VanSickle).
"Our pitching staff stepped up in situations and got what we call critical outs. Obviously, the two big swings from Frankie (Circello) and (Jeffry) Mercado put it away. We’re an explosive offense at times and that’s what we can do. Today wasn’t the best model of what we are, but hey, we’ll take it. It’s February baseball.”
Lallemand credited his players for all his accomplishments.
"I appreciate the players recognizing it today," he said. "It's all to their credit because I haven't thrown a pitch or had an at-bat here, but I'm proud of what we have accomplished as a group. Good players make for good coaching everyday."
The 2-hole hitter Peyton Holt set the tone early for the Roughriders, smashing a line drive into the right-center gap for a one-out triple and scored on a wild pitch.
Leadoff man Logan Chambers, who recorded his second straight three-hit game, lifted a 2-1 offering from VanSickle into the jet stream and deposited it over the left-field wall — a solo, opposite-field shot to put Crowder up 2-0 in the second inning.
The Cardinals got on the board in the third when Noah Edwards took off for second, drawing a throw from catcher Jack Stroth that led to Josh Ropple scoring from third on a delayed steal. Labette knotted the score at 2 after Edwards hit a looping RBI single in the fifth.
Circello crushed a 2-1 heater from right-hander Aidan Schutz in the bottom of the fifth, a two-run shot the left-handed hitter sent straight over the batter’s eye in center field to increase the Roughriders lead to 4-2.
“He’s notorious for wearing that thing out,” Lallemand said. “He’s got some big-time power.”
“There was no doubt with that one,” Circello added. “I was just looking for something to hit ... 2-0 changeup that he hung, I swung right through it. And then 2-1, the one I hit out, was a hanging slider. I got a good bat on it.”
Mercado's first collegiate hit was a memorable one in the eighth — a three-run shot over the left-field wall off Schutz — to break the game open and account for the final margin.
“It was amazing man because I’ve been putting in the work,” Mercado said. “I’ve been working hard for this moment to get this opportunity, to be out on the field and play with my brothas. It’s my first hit here in college. It felt amazing. I was hoping the wind would take it. When I saw the ball go over the fence, it was a feeling I can’t describe.”
Dylan Carter hurled four innings of one-run ball in his season debut. He struck out nine batters and issued three walks. Jacob Misiorowski followed, allowing one earned run in one inning. Jace Presley, Breven Yarbro (1-0) and Aurora product Gage Singer combined to throw four shutout frames to close it out.
“We didn’t help Dylan out,” Lallemand said. “He pitched out of some jams. It’s one of those things you have to get in rhythm. We didn’t give him a chance to get him in rhythm defensively, but after that, ‘Mis' was good his first inning. Jace came in for a big-leverage situation, a heavy slider guy who did a great job getting us out of a jam. That was the key inning of the day. Yarbro was overwhelming with the fastball. The breaking ball was really good. I think Singer (was) the same way. Very nice to see those guys because next week doesn’t look good weather wise. Our bullpen didn’t disappoint today, for sure.”
The Roughriders are set for two seven-inning games at home against Seminole State College at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
