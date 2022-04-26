CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Defense continues to lead the way as the Carl Junction girls soccer team keeps making noise this spring.
The Bulldogs posted their 10th shutout of the season en route to a 2-0 blanking over Central Ozark Conference and district foe Webb City on Tuesday evening at Bulldog Stadium.
Carl Junction (14-2, 4-0 COC) upped its win streak to six games.
“I thought our girls played really hard again,” Bulldogs coach Ed Miller said. “We outshot them 21-3 and had eight on frame. They only had two. The offense has done it on their end. The defense shut down No. 21 (Anea Bemo) tonight. Lexi Carpenter did a great job on her. (Bemo) is a force to be reckoned with and Lexi did a great job shutting her down.”
Both teams held each other in check through the first 40 minutes of action.
But things started to change in the second half.
“I thought the first 10 to 15 minutes that Webb City had the momentum,” Miller said. “I think we finally got the ball down to the other end and started connecting passes. I thought we finished strong the last 20 minutes or so. We had chances to score. We just couldn’t find the back of the net in the first half.”
Tessa Miller nailed a penalty kick to get Carl Junction on the board in the 47th minute. Then two minutes later, the Bulldogs picked up a big insurance tally as Kadynce Arnold netted a free kick.
That proved to be more than enough offense for Carl Junction to hold on for the win.
“Tessa really stepped up and buried it inside,” Miller said. “She placed it really nicely and had some pace to it. Kadynce hit a bomb from about 30 yards out on a free kick up over the wall. It was an upper-90s shot. She, again, placed it very well up over the wall. It was a really good shot.”
Webb City’s goalkeeper Delaney Duke collected six saves, while Chrissy Figueroa had two for Carl Junction.
“Chrissy was solid in the back,” Miller said. “She wasn’t getting a lot of action tonight with the shots, but she keeps us grounded back there. She does a great job.”
Carl Junction faces yet another test as it plays at COC unbeaten Ozark on Thursday.
“We are going to find out where we are in a hurry on Thursday,” Miller said with a laugh. “Ozark is undefeated. We are undefeated. It will be a big showdown for us on Thursday night.”
Webb City travels to play at Nixa on Thursday as well.
