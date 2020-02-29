MONETT, Mo.—Third-seeded Carl Junction held on late for a 55-51 win over sixth-seeded Cassville on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Class 4 District 12 boys basketball tournament at Monett High School.
The Bulldogs (6-19) advanced to play No. 2 seed Neosho (12-12) at 8:30 on Tuesday night.
Alex Dixon scored 18 points to pace Carl Junction, while Trentyn Lehman added 12. Carson Roller led Cassville (9-17) with 15 points, while Jake Thomas added 13.
The Bulldogs pulled away in the second quarter with a 13-5 run, taking a 21-11 lead after a layup from Lehman. Cassville’s Thomas hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer just before the break, cutting Carl Junction’s lead to 25-17.
The Bulldogs were up 43-28 at the end of the third quarter, but Cassville scored 10 unanswered points to start the final frame.
The Wildcats pulled within two with 46 seconds remaining on D.J. White’s layup after a Carl Junction turnover, but Isaac Hoberecht and Jackson Huffman hit late free throws to seal the win for the Bulldogs.
In the other boys game, fifth-seeded Monett topped fourth-seeded McDonald County 70-49.
The Cubs get a shot at No. 1 Webb City (14-9) at 7 on Tuesday night.
NEOSHO GIRLS FALL SHORT
Senior guard Madry McCrackin scored 27 points to lead fifth-seeded Cassville to a 45-43 victory over fourth-seeded Neosho in a quarterfinal contest of the Class 4 District 12 girls basketball tournament at Monett High School.
Cassville (10-16) advanced to play No. 1 seed Carl Junction (24-0) in the semifinals at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
McCrackin made seven free throws in the fourth quarter, including two with 19 seconds left that gave Cassville a 44-41 lead.
Down three with time running out, Neosho received a hoop in the lane from Kristy Pace. McCrackin hit 1-of-2 free throws with 1.5 seconds left before Neosho’s last-second heave fell short.
Neosho junior guard Olivia Hixson hit one trey and set a school record for 3-pointers made in a season with 53, one more than Kylie Fischer hit in 2008.
Baylie Bowers scored 11 points to lead Neosho (7-19), while Maile Gindling added 10. Hixson had seven points and Brylee King added six.
Neosho made just 15 of 27 free throws, while Cassville went 17 for 26 at the line.
In a clash between Wildcats, Cassville led 12-7 at the end of the first period. Neosho outscored Cassville 11-4 in the second period to take an 18-16 halftime lead.
McCrackin’s layup gave Cassville a 29-27 advantage at the end of the third period. Neosho led 41-40 in the fourth quarter before McCrackin hit four straight charities to give her team the lead for good.
In the other girls game, sixth-seeded McDonald County upset third-seeded Monett 50-48.
The Mustangs meet second-seeded Webb City (12-12) at 5:30 on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.