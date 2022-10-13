CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction volleyball team suffered a 3-1 setback to Ozark Thursday night at home.
Individual set scores were 16-25, 23-25, 25-23 and 14-25.
Destiny Buerge led the Bulldogs with 14 kills and 21 digs. Kylie Scott amassed 11 kills, eight digs and two blocks.
Karissa Chase had 11 kills and two blocks, while Jocelyn Brown recorded 14 digs. Arkansas commit Lo Jones compiled 36 assists and 10 digs.
Carl Junction plays at Willard on Tuesday to close out the regular season.
