WILLARD, Mo. — Willard's softball team rallied from an early 2-1 hole to upend Carl Junction 7-2 on Tuesday afternoon.
Willard improved to 14-14 and 5-4 in Central Ozark Conference play, while Carl Junction slipped to 9-16 and 1-8 in the league.
Hannah Cole suffered the loss for the Bulldogs. She allowed six earned runs on 12 hits in six innings of work.
Sammie Sims doubled twice and produced an RBI to lead Carl Junction's offense. Hannah Cantrell and Georgia Arnold also singled twice for the Bulldogs.
Carl Junction closes out the regular season at home against Nevada at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
