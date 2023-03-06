CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Hali Shorter is in the final stretch of her final season of high school basketball.
Her head coach — and father — Brad Shorter had this to say about the experience: “It’s been a great journey. It’s been a lot of fun.”
But that experience goes beyond the last four years.
“It’s been really cool just growing up and watching all of the high school players,” Hali said. “Just getting to live through him coaching, that was one of the best parts of my childhood, just going to the games and being a part of that experience.”
Now 18 years old, Hali is one of those high school players who grew up watching her father coach.
To Brad’s knowledge, his daughter has been at his side for about the last 16 years.
“I remember the first time she could be on the bench,” he said. “When she could walk, she wanted to be a water girl on the bench and she has been since then. So she’s been on my bench at my side for, gosh, 16-ish years or so. I feel like I can’t go anywhere without her now.”
Brad hasn’t always coached girls basketball though. He began his career coaching boys basketball at his alma mater, Lockwood High School.
Dr. Phillip Cook, superintendent at CJ, was an official at one of Brad’s games in Lockwood. Cook asked if he would be interested in coaching girls basketball. At the time, Hali wasn’t even a year old yet.
“She’s the reason I got into girls basketball,” Brad said. “It was one of the best moves I ever made. … It’s been great for our family. I think it’s given us an opportunity to grow closer.”
So, after three seasons of coaching at Lockwood, he accepted a position to be the girls head coach at Carl Junction. After three more years at CJ he went to Webb City to coach the girls basketball program. He has been back with Bulldogs since the 2014-15 season making this his 18th year as a girls basketball coach.
Family game
Brad’s wife, Alicia, was a college basketball player at NAIA school MidAmerica Nazarene. Their youngest child, Maddox, also plays on the hardwood. A 14-year-old 8th grader, Maddox is growing and developing as a young player, so much so that the entire family agrees he isn’t getting bullied on the court by older sister anymore.
Dad and Mom both said he’s “catching up” now that he’s gotten older, and Hali said the same. Maddox just simply grinned and shook his head and said “no” when asked if he was still getting bullied by big sister.
“It’s getting a little too competitive,” Hali said. “It almost has to be a shooting-only game. If it’s one-on-one, it gets a little too heated in the driveway.”
There’s no drop in competitiveness with Mom, either.
“Oh yeah, we’re pretty competitive,” Alicia said. “We get out there on our driveway and I’m like, ‘I don’t care if I’m 43, I’m still going to go at you.’”
While it may seem Hali never had a choice but to love basketball, she made it clear that her parents allowed her to choose what she liked and never felt pressured to play the game.
“They always instilled that if I didn’t want to play basketball I didn’t have to and it was my choice,” she said. “If I wanted to do something else, I could. And I did a lot of other things when I was younger.”
She noted that having that freedom to choose on her own kept her from having any hatred toward the game or feeling burnt out.
One of the best parts of this opportunity for the father-daughter duo is getting to spend that extra time with one another at practice and games.
“That’s something not a lot of people get to do — to be able to have their dad with them all the time — and it’s just been really awesome to have that extra connection,” Hali said.
For Alicia, being able to watch them on the court together for four years has been an indescribable experience.
“I don’t think I can put words on how special it is,” she said. “I played basketball, he played basketball and then we made a family that loves the game just as much as we do.
“It’s been amazing. … I don’t want it to end. I know that day will come. But I hope not for awhile.”
'Super blessed'
“Super blessed,” Brad said of the opportunity to coach his daughter. “Blessed to be able to be with her as much as I have. I think it’s every coach’s dream to be able to coach their son or daughter.”
Hali and Brad both agreed that, with so much time spent alongside him as a coach, Hali understands his coaching style and knows what he expects of his players.
The family connection extends into the basketball team. Hali says that with the bond and love that basketball brings into the family is also how it feels with her teammates during practices and games.
Hali’s never been the top scorer for Carl Junction. Nor the top rebounder. But the last two seasons she has led the team in assists. In an opening-round win in the district tournament, Hali collected 10 dimes.
“She’s the ultimate team player,” Brad said. “I think that (assists) in itself shows her unselfishness and her team-first attitude.”
He added that the “ultimate teammate” stems from things she does outside of playing. From writing cards or letters to teammates to being the class president, Brad always sees her trying to serve others.
As the season winds down and her career comes to an end, Hali shared some thoughts on her time spent around basketball.
“I’m going to look back on it just really thankful for everything basketball has brought me,” Hali said. “I’ve gotten to meet a lot of really awesome people through him being a coach and then my teammates now.”
She added that being around the team from such a young age has set her up to hopefully be successful in anything she does. Hali said she lives her life the way she’s seen things done on the basketball court. Like the way her father coaches and the way his players have acted.
Brad has won one state championship in his coaching career. He led the 2020 team to a 28-0 record before COVID-19 canceled the season. That was Hali’s freshman year.
But there’s one thing that will always stay closer to him.
“There’s been great relationships built, a lot of highlight moments in games won … but nothing will take the place of coaching your daughter,” he said.
Some of Brad’s former players came to Carl Junction for senior night this year. They surprised Hali with gifts and letters that reminded her of some of their favorite memories with her.
Hali remembers looking up to those girls and seeing that no matter what they could always come together and have a good time during basketball. She added that she’s glad she was able to find that same family bond with her high school team.
Hali plans to attend Pittsburg State University next year and pursue sports medicine. She said she will definitely play intramural basketball at college and any other opportunity.
“I don’t think I’ll ever completely walk away from it,” she said. “I think I’ll always be playing basketball. Hopefully, one day, my kids will be playing basketball. If not, that’s OK. I think I’ll always be around it because that’s how I grew up and I really love it.”
ABOUT THE TEAM
Carl Junction is now 27-1 and has rattled off 22 consecutive wins. The Bulldogs meet Webb City at 6 p.m. Tuesday night for the Class 5 District 7 championship.
Hali believes the team has to remain focused and know that in order to win they must play their best basketball. She added that records don’t matter at this point because it’s win or go home.
