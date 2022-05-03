Carl Junction's girls soccer team defeated Joplin 2-0 on Tuesday afternoon at JHS Athletic Complex.
The Bulldogs improved to 16-4 and 5-1 in Central Ozark Conference play, while Joplin falls to 6-8.
Kadynce Arnold got Carl Junction on the board with a goal in the 27th minute. The Bulldogs' other score came off an own goal.
Carl Junction outshot Joplin 7-4. Serafina Auberry was busy in goal for the Eagles tallying 10 saves, while the Bulldogs' Chrissy Figueroa had four.
Carl Junction hosts Branson at approximately 6:30 p.m. Thursday while Joplin entertains Willard.
