CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It could have been a potential Class 3 District 6 championship preview.
And Carl Junction’s girls soccer team took the early bragging rights.
The Bulldogs, earning the second seed in next week’s district playoffs, picked up a 3-1 statement victory over Branson, which has the top seed, in a regular-season finale on Thursday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Coming off a district runner-up finish a year ago, Carl Junction capped its phenomenal regular season with an 18-5 overall record. The Bulldogs already have their winningest season since the 2013-14 campaign when they went 23-4 and won the district title.
Carl Junction outshot Branson 22-11 — including a 12-4 advantage in shots on frame — and had two goals from Lauren Burgess and one from Hannah Franks en route to the two-score win.
“I thought in the first half we had some opportunities to score on breakaways early,” Carl Junction coach Ed Miller said. “We did get one (in the first half). But I thought we kicked it into overdrive in the second half. We played hard. It looked like we were hungry for it and they (Branson) gave out.”
A junior, Franks broke the 1-1 tie in the 43rd minute as she fought through traffic and blasted a kick into the net just beyond the reach of a diving Branson goalkeeper.
“We told her to just have confidence out there,” Miller said of Franks. “We know she’s a good player. Tonight, I thought she played with confidence. She took the girls on and created some shots for herself. She took advantage of the opportunity and scored, which was awesome.”
Then in the 63rd minute, Burgess provided an insurance goal to account for the final scoring margin as the Bulldogs took control in the second half.
“That was big because it gave us breathing room,” Miller said. “We felt more free to operate and still take those chances when we need to. It was big and took a lot of pressure off us.”
Carl Junction’s defense held the Pirates off the scoreboard for the final 40 minutes of action.
The Bulldogs drew first blood when Burgess found the back of the net in the 14th minute on an assist from Allie Wrestler. Branson’s only tally of the game came off a goal from senior forward Chloe Grimm just one minute later.
The Bulldogs’ keeper Chrissy Figueroa proved to be a vacuum as she tallied four saves. Figueroa’s biggest save came in the 38th minute when she made a diving grab to keep the score deadlocked just before halftime.
“She made some good saves back there,” Miller said. “She does a great job for us. She sits back and stays engaged in the game. She’s had a big year of maturity this year, as well as everybody else. You can see the confidence. You can see the composure, how they are staying engaged and connected in the game which is good for us.”
Carl Junction honored seniors Burgess, Kaylee Cronister, Mykah Strausbaugh, Tessa Miller, Marly Stauffer, Tiffany Pham and Kadynce Arnold before the game.
“Four of them have started since they were freshman,” Miller said. “Tessa, Lauren, Kaylee and Kadynce. Those four played club growing up together in Springfield. They’ve come up through the system together. It’s kind of bittersweet because they have been here four years and I’m glad this year we are seeing the fruit of our labors after all the years they’ve put in.”
After the big win over Branson, Carl Junction plays seventh-seeded Hillcrest at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Class 3 District 6 quarterfinals hosted by CJHS.
“I hope this builds confidence for us going into districts,” Miller said. “Hopefully we can play with that level of confidence and win the whole thing.”
