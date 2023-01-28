For the second night in a row, the Carl Junction girls basketball team rolled past their opponent in the I44 Lady's Classic in Lebanon, Missouri. The Bulldogs took down Lee's Summit West 75-43 on Friday night to book a spot in the championship game against Lebanon.
CJ (17-1) led 39-24 by halftime and expanded on that with a 29-point third quarter. The Bulldogs outscored Lee's Summit West by 14 in that period to really bust the game wide open.
Destiny Buerge poured in eight 3-pointers to account for 24 of her 32 total points in the win. Buerge was also 2 for 2 at the free throw line on two and-1 layup opportunities.
Others in double figures were Klohe Burk with 17 and Kylie Scott with 12. Burk hit five triples.
Lee's Summit West was paced by Bailey Burns with 13 points.
Carl Junction seeks its fourth tournament championship this season and will be playing in its fifth tournament title game of the year on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against the Yellowjackets. Class 6 Lebanon comes into play at 12-5.
