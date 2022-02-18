ST. PETERS, Mo. — Area swimmers made large waves to finish out the season.
Carl Junction, Webb City and Carthage all performed well in the Class 1 MSHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving Championship finals on Friday morning at the St. Peters Rec-Plex Natatorium.
CARL JUNCTION
Chloe Miller and Skyler Sundy, who both reached the championship finals in two events, led Carl Junction with two silver medals as the Bulldogs placed sixth in the team standings.
Sixth ties last year’s finish as the highest in program history for Carl Junction, a program that was started just five years ago.
Miller finished second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.39 seconds. She also tied for sixth in the 100 freestyle with Parkway Central’s Emily Zhang in 54.61.
Sundy took second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 59.72 and fifth in the 50 freestyle in 24.68.
“I saw Skyler perform great,” Carl Junction coach Stephanie Miller said. “I saw Chloe want more. They both had a lot of fun today.”
Also in individual events, Carsyn Smith placed 12th with a time of 1:02.66 in the 100 backstroke consolation finals, while Abigail Wilson finished 16th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.56.
After advancing to the finals in two relays, the Bulldogs’ 200 medley team of Sundy, Wilson, Chloe Miller and Alanza Montez placed fourth with a time of 1:53.49 in the championship finals.
Carl Junction’s 200 free relay team of Sundy, Montez, Miller and Elyanna Dogotch came in ninth with a time of 1:42.10 in the consolation finals.
Coach Miller was happy with the team’s finish.
“I think they swam very solid,” Miller said. “Five trips to the podium is a good day. It’s always hard to watch seniors' last performances. Carsyn Smith and Alanza Montez both had a great meet. Two second-place finishes from Skyler and Chloe were fun to watch. With all the talent at this meet and the respect I have for the girls competing, it’s truly an honor to be sixth. I’m proud of my team.”
CARTHAGE
The Tigers had a historic day by finishing 20th as a team, marking the highest Carthage has ever finished at state.
Highlighting Carthage was Madison Riley who finished with a state medal after placing fourth in the 100 butterfly finals with a time of 58.86.
“Madison and I sat down when she was a freshman and I told her that we had never had a state medalist before and that became her goal,” Carthage coach Braden McBride said. “It is very exciting and a result of all of the hours she has spent in the pool. She finished 16th in the fly as a freshman, 14th as a sophomore and now fourth as a junior.”
Senior Cassidy Smith wrapped up her prep career by taking 16th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 57.89.
Carthage’s 200 free relay team of Smith, Riley, Aubree Santillan and Hope Fultz came in 11th (1:44.67). The Tigers’ 200 medley team of Smith, Riley, Santillan and Fultz also placed 12th with a time of 1:57.80.
“I was very proud,” McBride said. “The ladies competed tough and sent our seniors out on a high note.”
WEBB CITY
The Cardinals finished in a three-way tie for 21st in the team standings with Notre Dame de Sion and Platte County.
A junior, Sophia Whitesell took eighth in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:16.47 to capture a state medal.
“Sophia made some major changes in her training this year and it felt great to see her excel here,” Webb City coach Shawn Klosterman said. “To come home with a medal, a team record in the IM and an incredible anchor on a team record breaking relay, that makes her a great example of what can happen when a kid decides to buckle down and take their work ethic to a new level.”
In the consolation finals, Skyler Powell had a nice showing with a 13th place finish in 50 freestyle (25.64) and also placed 14th in the 100 free (56.64).
Webb City advanced in all three relays on Thursday.
In the 400 freestyle, the team of Powell, Whitesell, Avery Mitchell and Alix Davis placed 11th with a time of 3:49.10 — a time that re-broke the Cardinals’ team record set on Thursday by a full second.
Webb City’s 200 medley team of Whitesell, Olivia Honey, Camryn Klosterman and Makenzie Storm took 15th with a time of 2:01.29.
The Cardinals’ 200 freestyle team of Powell, Holt, Mitchell and Olivia Honey came in 16th with a time of 1:46.67.
“Our girls swam their hearts out,” Klosterman said. “There were so many inspired swims this season. This group understands the value of being great teammates and they know how to bring out the best in each other.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.