CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls soccer team opened the Central Ozark Conference slate in style with a 2-1 victory over Carthage on Tuesday afternoon at home.
Carl Junction improved to 8-2 and 1-0 in the league.
Jocelyn Brown netted a goal on an assist from Kadynce Arnold in the 13th minute, while Arnold found the back of the net with a goal in the 15th minute.
The goal was assisted by Hannah Franks.
Kianna Yates accounted for Carthage's only score with a goal in the 26th minute.
Carl Junction out-shot Carthage 10-8 in the contest. Chrissy Figueroa amassed seven saves for the Bulldogs.
Abigail Samuel and Josseline Perez had a combined eight saves for Carthage.
The Tigers fall to 6-3 and 0-2 in COC play.
Carl Junction plays at Republic on Thursday. Carthage plays at Joplin next Tuesday.
