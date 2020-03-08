CJ’s Scott named Gatorade Missouri Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Katie Scott has added a notable entry onto her already impressive basketball resume.
A senior at Carl Junction High School, Scott has been named the Gatorade Missouri Girls Basketball Player of the Year for 2019-20.
Scott is the first athlete from Carl Junction to be chosen for the honor, which recognizes her as the top high school girls basketball player in the state.
“It’s definitely a very nice honor and I appreciate the recognition,” Scott said. “In my mind, it’s a team award. I wouldn’t have gotten anywhere without my teammates, my coaches, my family and the Carl Junction community.”
The award recognizes not only outstanding play on the court, but also academic achievement and exemplary character off the court.
“It’s an impressive award and it means a lot to our community,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “We couldn’t ask for a better person to represent our community than Katie Scott. Katie is a terrific young lady. She has great character, and she excels in the classroom and on the court. She’s well deserving.”
An all-state, all-district and all-conference performer, the 6-foot-3 Scott currently averages 22 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocked shots per game for the undefeated Bulldogs. Scott is a two-time first-team all-state selection in Class 4 who has scored more than 1,800 points and grabbed nearly 900 rebounds in her career.
The Class 4 District 12 Player of the Year, Scott has maintained a 4.0 GPA in the classroom and ranks No. 1 in her class. The daughter of Curtis and Misti Scott has signed a letter of intent to continue her athletic and academic career at Drury University.
A three-time global finalist for Destination Imagination, an organization designed to empower the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers, Scott has volunteered locally at a preschool for underprivileged children, has donated her time on behalf of the Special Olympics and has volunteered as a caregiver at her church’s nursery. As part of Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” platform, Scott has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a youth organization of her choosing.
“I’m very pleased for her,” Shorter said. “She’s a special young lady. And this shows that things like this can happen for a kid in Southwest Missouri when you put the work in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.