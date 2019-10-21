BOLIVAR, Mo. — Carl Junction’s Jenna Teeter is tied for 13th place after the first round of the MSHSAA Class 2 state girls golf tournament.
A senior, Teeter shot a 9-over-par 81 on Monday at Silo Ridge Golf Course and is currently tied with Glendale’s Wriley Hiebert.
Teeter had birdies on No. 3 and No. 13, but double bogeys on No. 2 and No. 7. Teeter shot par on eight holes.
Carthage’s Hailey Bryant is tied with three others for 23rd place with an 85, while McDonald County’s Lily Allman is tied with five others for 40th with an 89.
Carthage’s Sara Golden (94) is tied for 59th and Webb City’s Sarah Oathout (106) is tied for 85th.
Notre Dame de Sion’s Megan Propeck fired a 1-under-par 71 to top the Day 1 leaderboard.
Two St. Joseph Academy players carded even par, as Nicole Rallo and Drew Nienhaus are tied for second.
St. Joseph Academy leads the team standings with a 299, while Notre Dame de Sion is second with a 309 and Jackson is third with a 345.
Tuesday’s final round begins at 8:30 a.m.
IRISH LEAD IN CLASS 1
NIXA, Mo. — With three of the top four scores, Springfield Catholic holds a 49-stroke lead in the team standings after the opening day of the Class 1 state golf tournament at Fremont Hills Country Club.
The Fighting Irish have a team score of 320, with Father Tolton a distant second (369).
On top of the Day 1 leaderboard is Springfield Catholic’s Kayla Pfitzner, who used a trio of birdies on the front nine to card a 2-over-par 73.
Springfield Catholic’s Kyleigh Pfitzner and Eldon’s Kassidy Hull are tied for second with identical scores of 78, while Catholic’s Reagan Zibilski is fourth with a 79 and Rogersville’s Brooke Wagner is fifth with an 81.
Purdy’s Shelby Haskins is tied for 44th with a 107, while Stockton’s Jenna Rickman is tied for 54th with a 111.
The tourney wraps up Tuesday.
