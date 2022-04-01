ANDERSON, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls soccer team moved to 4-0 with a 6-0 shutout over McDonald County Friday night on the road.
Allie Wrestler set the tone early for the Bulldogs with a pair of goals to give the team a 3-0 lead before halftime. Hailey Merwin found the back of the net for Carl Junction's other tally.
Wrestler picked up the hat trick with a goal in the 43rd minute, while Lauren Burgess found the back of the net twice.
Burgess also collected two assists.
Carl Junction outshot McDonald County 23-2. Goalkeeper Samara Smith collected 17 saves for the Mustangs, while Chrissy Figueroa had two for the Bulldogs.
Carl Junction hosts Parkview at 5 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.