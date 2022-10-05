CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction's softball team closed out regular season play in the best way possible.
Hannah Cantrell collected a walk-off single as the Bulldogs rallied past Nevada 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon at CJ softball field.
Carl Junction, improving to 10-16, heads into district play next week.
Sammie Sims singled twice to pace the Bulldogs' 5-hit attack. In addition to Cantrell, Ryleigh Palmer and Georgia Arnold also had hits for Carl Junction.
Hannah Cole was superb in the circle. She went the distance and surrendered just one earned run on nine hits with one strikeout and one walk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.