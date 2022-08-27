AURORA, Mo. — The Carl Junction softball team suffered a 7-6 setback to Branson before bouncing back with a 9-6 victory over Duncan on the final day of the Kick off Classic on Saturday in Aurora.

Carl Junction, improving to 2-2 on the season, plays at Cassville at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

In game two, the Bulldogs rolled from the start. Carl Junction scored in every inning en route to the win.

The Bulldogs offense recorded 10 hits. Izzie Southern went 2 for 3 with three RBI, while Madi Olds was a perfect 3 for 3 with two runs driven in.

Leadoff hitter Hannah Cantrell also posted a 3 for 3 day at the plate with three runs scored.

Hannah Cole struck out two batters and yielded six runs (two earned) on nine hits in four innings. Kiley Spencer tossed a scoreless fifth to finish it off for Carl Junction.

Game one saw Branson out to a 4-3 lead after three innings. The Pirates plated three runs in the fifth to build a four-run lead and held off a late surge from the Bulldogs.

Jocelyn McQueen paced Branson's offense, going 2 for 4 with three runs driven in. In relief, Sierra Dailey allowed four earned runs on eight hits through 5 1/3 innings of work.

She struck out seven batters and walked two.

Carl Junction's offense was paced by Olds and Southern, who had home runs apiece (Olds with two-run shot and Southern with a solo). Olds ultimately drove in a team-high three runs, while Southern also doubled twice to go 3 for 3 on the day.

Spencer took the loss for the Bulldogs. She surrendered seven runs (three earned) on five hits in six innings.

