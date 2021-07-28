Just like his older sister, Jeremiah Jones is helping lay the foundation for an archery program.
Jones, who graduated in May from Carl Junction High School, has signed a letter-of-intent with Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri.
Brad Wachter, the vice president for intercollegiate athletics at Lindenwood, announced in March that archery and Olympic weightlifting would be added as student life sports, starting in the 2021-22 school year.
Both men’s and women’s archery programs will be sponsored in the disciplines of barebow, compound bowhunter, compound freestyle and Olympic recurve. The teams will compete in the USA Archery’s Collegiate Archery Program and plan to shoot in the 3D Nationals, indoor and outdoor nationals and other local, area and national tournaments.
“Definitely, being able to help start a new program was a big factor for me,” Jones said. “I looked at a few other schools, but Lindenwood was the best option for me.”
Jones, four-time archery letterman and three-time trap letterman for the Bulldogs, began shooting when he was in the fourth grade.
“Whenever Coach (Chelsi) Leggett started the program, my sister (Michaela) was a senior in high school,” he said. “So she was part of that first team. I was able to come to practice and shoot a little bit there.”
Jones, the son of Randy and Misty Jones, quickly fell in love with the sport and became one of the best shooters in Missouri. At this year’s state championships, he finished first in 3D and fifth in bull’s-eye. In February 2020, he scored a perfect 300 in bull’s-eye during a tournament.
“In all the years — this is my 10th year teaching and 10th year with the program — he has more passion than anyone I’ve ever seen with a bow,” Leggett said. “Last year he became really good with coaching other kids and fixing equipment. It’s neat to see a kid with so much passion about it.”
Jones, who is undecided on his major at Lindenwood, also was recognized as an Academic Archer with a grade point average above 3.50.
He will be at Seven Springs, Pennsylvania, next week for the NASP/IBO Outdoor World 3D Challenge. He scored a 298 and finished second in this event two years ago in West Virginia. Last year’s event, of course, was canceled by COVID-19.
“I’m thankful for all the support I’ve had over the years,” Jones said. “I wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”
