NIXA, Mo. — Carl Junction's Ally Montez and Sydney Ward shined on Tuesday afternoon at the Nixa Invitational.
Both won a pair of events.
Montez won the 100-meter hurdles with a finishing time of 14.87 seconds. The Pittsburg State signee won the 300 hurdles in 46.08.
Just a freshman, Ward claimed the 100-meter dash in 13.06 and the 200 in 26.32.
Nixa won the meet on the girls side with 141.5 points, followed by Ozark (103.5), Republic (96.5) and Kickapoo (85).
CJ placed fifth as a team with 80.5 points.
Montez finished as the runner-up in the 200, while Emerson Lundien took second in the pole vault. Olivia Vediz came in third in the triple jump, while Loren Lee was fourth in the discus.
The Bulldogs showed well in the 4x100 relays, placing second behind only Kickapoo.
Caleb Graham highlighted CJ in the boys events, finishing as the runner-up in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet.
Eli Haynes finished fifth in the javelin, while teammate Braxton Dodds came in eighth and Wyatt Ausborn placed 11th. Parker Epperson came in seventh in the triple jump.
Republic won the team title on the boys side with 152 points.
