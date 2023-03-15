Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Mostly clear this evening, then becoming windy with a few showers after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening, then becoming windy with a few showers after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.