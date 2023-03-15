CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It has been about a decade since there was not a Scott sister on the Carl Junction girls basketball roster.
This year, junior Kylie Scott, the youngest of three Scott sisters, will try to accomplish what her older sisters, whether by defeat or a global pandemic, could not do — capture a state title for Carl Junction.
But one thing is for sure, the Scott sisters have seen their share of victories and Megan and Katie are more than happy to share tips with their younger sister Kylie on how to approach the big game.
"I think for a long time Kylie has struggled finding an identity, having two older sisters who played before her and left a legacy. I don't think anything would be more special to her than to do the one thing that neither of us could, which is win a state championship," Megan said. "Her team has all the pieces if you compare them to my senior year team. I think defensively and offensively they have just as much firepower, if not more, and I know they have the drive."
Both Megan and Katie were in attendance last Saturday in Sedalia to watch the Bulldogs advance to the final four.
Megan, the eldest of the trio, graduated in 2018. The Bulldogs that year reached the state championship in Springfield where they lost to Incarnate Word Academy. Megan, who went on to play for Pittsburg State University, is now a cardiac operating room nurse at St. John Ascension in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and remembers what it takes mentally to compete at the championship level.
Believing
"I think, especially with Kylie, it's all about going in confident and believing that you have the ability to win and that you earned your position there and you can play with the best of them," Megan said. "Believe you are the best and you will pay the best."
Katie was the Missouri Gatorade Female Player of the Year in 2020. She went through redshirt and COVID-19 considerations, and has three years of eligibility left at the college level. After spending time at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix and Oral Roberts in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Katie has landed at Point Loma, a Division II program in San Diego.
Katie was a member of the 2020 undefeated Bulldog team whose championship hopes were dashed when the state tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.
She also offered words of advice to her younger sister.
"Enjoy every moment," Katie said. "It's not every day you get to play in a state tournament and not everyday you get to do it with people you really love. I would just say soak it all in, be grateful for the opportunity and just have fun because at the end of the day it's a game and it's a game she's blessed to be able to play."
Katie, maybe more than anyone, knows what it means to yearn for a title and have it taken away.
"You don't know how good you have it until it's taken away," Katie said. "That kind of all came into fruition my senior year. You get to the state tournament and find out it gets canceled — and being undefeated going into that — it was devastating knowing we could have won it but that's why it's important to play every game like it is your last, because quite literally, whether it be injury, loss, or something as crazy as COVID, you never know when your season is going to end. Just play with joy and play with urgency the entire time. I think that's really important."
And of course, there are the memories.
'It's the best.'
"Nothing beats being in a hotel room and hanging out with your friends," Megan said. "It's the best. Of course, you get to play basketball, which you love, but you'll never forget hanging out with your teammates. They will be your best friends for years to come. I still see teammates I played with years ago and it was fun times, for sure."
As for head coach Brad Shorter, the sisters had nothing but praise.
"He's been an amazing mentor," Megan said. "He really set the foundation for basketball in our family. He's helped us tremendously on and off the court. He's been a great encouragement. He has watched us play in college and I know he'll continue to support Kylie when she goes to college. He's just a great guy and a great coach. We love him."
Asked what it has been like coaching the trio of Scott sisters, Shorter was quick with his response and showed that admiration is a two-way street.
"Phenomenal," he said. "It's a great basketball family, very skilled. Each one of them brought something different to the table and I think each of them would say they could beat the other two — but that's what I like about them — they have that competitive spirit. They're just great kids and a great family. I'm really proud of Kylie, I think she's come a long way and the best is yet to come."
Kylie knows that what her sisters have given her through their own advice and experiences is gold.
"They have given me a great deal of confidence," Kylie said. "I've struggled with that in the past. They were amazing basketball players They both have tremendous confidence and they have helped me gain that.
"I don't say it enough," Kylie added, "but I really do love and appreciate them for what they have done for me. I wouldn't be where I am today without them."
Kylie said that Division I Hawaii is her number one option right now for post-high school basketball.
"I'm keeping my options open right now, though," Kylie said. "I really don't know what I'm going to do, I don't know what level, but I do know that I am going to go play college basketball."
That hasn't always been the trajectory of her athletic desires, though. Kylie, a talented volleyball player, saw a different course early in her career.
"About seventh or eight grade I started volleyball and after eighth grade I decided volleyball was going to be my thing," Kylie said. "I was really good at it and I was going to do college and get as far as I could go. It was around my sophomore year of high school I decided to play travel basketball again and I realized how much more I loved basketball and how I have been playing it ever since I was little. I truly don't have a connection to volleyball like I do to basketball."
Supporting all three Scott sisters throughout their careers has been their grandfather, and arguably, their No. 1 fan, Richard Scott.
"Every single game, before and after, he sends me texts telling me how good I do and what to do going in," Kylie said. "He's literally my No. 1 supporter. He's always there, he's always rooting for me, he always has a smile on his face, I love him so much."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.