Carl Junction grappler Lukas Walker and Diamond basketball player Grace Frazier have been named The Joplin Globe athletes of the week for their performances during the week ending Feb. 18.
LUKAS WALKER
The senior wrestler picked up a district tournament victory over McDonald County's Robinson Yoshino in the 113-pound class. Walker did so in a quick manner, just as his coach asked.
"We wrestled him a couple times this year already ... we felt pretty confident walking into the match," CJ head coach Mike Frizzell said. "I told Lukas to get out there and do his thing. Get on the mat and get off the mat."
Frizzell wanted to see his senior earn a quick pinfall to help save some energy and effort while avoiding any potential injuries ahead of the state tournament he's competing in this weekend. Walker did just that with a first-period victory.
This win took the veteran to 43-1 on the year.
"Lukas, right now, is wrestling very well," Frizzell said. "He's on a mission after suffering that semifinal-round loss last year by one point and he's looking to redeem himself."
Coach Frizzell mentioned that the same wrestler who defeated Walker last year could end up being paired with him in a semifinal match again this year.
"Lukas is more mature this year being a senior," Frizzell added. "He's been there a couple times and fell short a couple times. It's a good motivator for him.
Walker has made improvements in different areas this year as well. As noted by Frizzell, he's added some skills to his game when he's on top, which is where coach believes he was best at to begin with. Walker is also showing improvement on his feet and in his set-up situations.
GRACE FRAZIER
Diamond's leading scorer poured in 69 points last week in two games. Frazier began the week with a career-high 38 points at Pierce City and followed it up with a 31-point outing against Lockwood.
The junior guard is already over the 1,000-point mark for her career.
"Obviously Grace is a big focal point of our offense," head coach Marty Atnip said. "She's our point guard, a playmaker, and the fact that she can not only get others involved, but then create her own shot."
Frazier is averaging a shade over 23 points per game and shoots the ball at about a 50% clip overall.
"She's so quick off the dribble and then she can finish with her right and left hand that she becomes a matchup nightmare for a lot of people," Atnip said.
The 5-foot-3 floor general is a captain on the floor for Diamond as well. She can be heard from the bleachers often talking to her teammates throughout a game. Frazier will often tell her teammates to "hit it" or "shoot it" as soon as she dishes the ball out to them beyond the arc. Setting her teammates up is something she does often with about 4.5 assists per game.
