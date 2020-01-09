Once again, Elyjah Clark shot down his hometown university.
Clark, a standout at Deer Creek High School in Edmond, Oklahoma, established season highs with eight 3-point goals and 26 points as No. 12 Missouri Southern whipped Central Oklahoma 95-59 Thursday night on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Clark, 6-foot-3 senior, finished 8-of-13 from the arc, 2-of-2 at the foul line and also had six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes.
Clark averaged 21.2 points in five career games against the Bronchos. He made 33-of-49 field goals, 23-of-39 treys and 17-of-17 free throws.
“I would say it’s a little personal because they are right in my backyard,” Clark said. “My house is about five minutes from their (campus). And it was a little more personal today because I used to have a scholarship offer from Mercer where Coach (Bob) Hoffman coached (before coming to UCO this season). But it got pulled, so I wanted to make a statement a little bit. I was glad I was able to.”
Clark helped the Lions get off to a fast start, nailing four treys in the first nine minutes. His next four 3s came in a six-minute stretch early in the second half as the Lions opened a 66-38 lead with 11:47 remaining.
“I told Reggie (Tharp, point guard) that I was going to shoot the ball because it was personal,” Clark said. “No matter what happened, I was going to play my game and make a statement to everybody. They always tell me to catch and shoot. A lot of times I will dribble some, but today I wanted to catch and shoot and not do too much.”
“To shoot it like that ... he’s had some games where he’s slowing getting his percentages back up to where he needs to have them,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “That was the Elyjah Clark who came out and didn’t have a conscious. One he hit midway throught the second half and Hoffman called a timeout, I just looked at Coach (Sam) McMahon and shook my head. I don’t have an answer for it either.”
“That’s expected from Elyjah,” junior center Cam Martin said. “He’s the best 3-point shooter we have in school history. I get to witness it all the time in practice, and it was good to see him shoot like that.”
Martin posted another double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds in just 20 minutes for the Lions (12-2, 5-0 MIAA). Martin picked up his third foul less than two minutes after halftime and played just four minutes in the second half.
But the Lions’ other big men turned in strong performances inside as senior Ted Brown scored six points and blocked two shots in nine minutes and sophomore Christian Bundy had eight points and nine rebounds in 16 minutes.
“Ted usually never blocks shots in practice,” Clark said. “Those might be the first ones for him.”
The Lions shot 48 percent from both the field and 3-point range and limited the Bronchos to 38 percent overall and 20 percent from distance.
“Put aside the offense, I thought defensively we were really good,” Boschee said. “The first half we made a lot of 3s but still shot only 43 percent. Defensively, we made them put the basketball on the floor and dribble it. The way they had been playing, they were running the heck out of sets and getting any shot they wanted. I had some concerns with the long road trip from Kearney and getting back at 6 a.m. (Tuesday) and having really only one day of preparation. But our kids were locked in on both ends of the floor.”
Dashawn McDowell topped the Bronchos (6-9, 3-3) with 12 points, followed by Jayln Turner with 11 and Cam Givens and Justin Nimmer with 10 apiece.
The Lions are home again on Saturday afternoon against Newman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.