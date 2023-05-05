Class 2 District 6 softball action begins at 11 a.m. Saturday in Mount Vernon.
The Mountaineers are the top seed in the district tournament and hold the No. 1 spot in the Class 2 state rankings released by the Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association.
Second-seeded Diamond was third in the MHSFCA polls released on May 5 and third-seeded Sarcoxie rounded out the top-10 rankings on Friday.
The remaining teams in the District 6 tournament are: fourth-seed College Heights Christian, fifth-seed Pierce City, sixth-seed East Newton, seventh-seed Lamar, and eighth-seed Southwest.
Mount Vernon is 31-1 on the year with its only loss coming on March 22 against Diamond. The Mountaineers are 2-1 against the Wildcats though, having beat them on March 18 and April 28.
Mount Vernon will welcome Southwest to town at 11 a.m. to begin the district tournament.
Diamond holds a 25-9-1 record after playing to am 8-8 tie in rainy weather Thursday against College Heights. The Wildcats rattled off 10 consecutive wins throughout late March. While they beat Mount Vernon and East Newton already this year, they've also lost to Pierce City and Sarcoxie.
Diamond's resume alone shows just how deep this district can be. The Wildcats meet Lamar to open district play for both teams at 4:15 Saturday.
Sarcoxie is just 13-9 this season but the Bears overcame a six-game losing streak in mid to late March to earn their No. 3 seed. They have losses to Mount Vernon and Diamond this year. In its rebound later in the year, Sarcoxie picked up wins over Diamond and Pierce City. The win over the Eagles came on March 28 to end the team's skid.
The Bears will battle with East Newton at 2:30 p.m.
College Heights opened the season with seven consecutive wins before a loss in the Conway tournament to Houston. The Cougars then rattled off six more in a row to sport a 13-1 record. They're now 18-5-1 with two wins over East Newton inside the district but a loss to Pierce City and the aforementioned tie with Diamond.
CHC will meet the Eagles at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday in Mount Vernon.
Pierce City also sports a 13-9 record. The Eagles are riding a five-game win streak — their longest of the season — coming into district play. They are also coming off of the biggest win of the season with a 21-1 victory over Billings on Tuesday.
