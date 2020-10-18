Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin is part of the new-look MSHSAA Girls Golf State Championships that will be played today and Tuesday.
There are four classes for girls golf this year, twice as many as in past years.
Twin Hills is the site for the Class 3 tournament, whose entries include six area players. There are also area players in the Class 2 tournament at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield and the Class 1 tournament at Paradise Pointe Golf Course in Smithville.
The state tourneys will have stronger fields this year since only the top-18 finishers plus ties in each district qualify for state. As a result, the only competition for team honors will involve schools who had four or five players place among the top-18 plus ties.
The top two teams from each district went to state in past years. That meant that a five-player team might have two or three scores below 100 and the rest higher than 100 — in some cases much higher.
CLASS 3
Six area players hope their local course knowledge around the Twin Hills layout aids the quest to earn state tournament honors.
Lily Allman of McDonald County won last week's district tournament and is among the contenders for state medalist. She carded a 6-over-par last week at Horton Smith Golf Course in Springfield, and while different courses present different challenges, her score ranked second among all Class 3 players around the state.
Three more local players were within six shots of Allman. Carthage's Hailey Bryant took second with a 78, and teammate Rylee Scott tied for third at 81. Sarah Oathout of Webb City was fifth with 82.
Other area players in the state tournament are Webb City's Sydney French (tied for ninth in district with 87) and Carthage's Caitlin Derryberry (tied 16th with 95).
Allman will be in today's first group off the No. 1 tee at 8:30 a.m. with district champs Katherine Schreiner of Rockwood Summit (74) and Kiser Pannier of Sedalia Smith-Cotton (78). Savannah Gentry of St. Teresa's Academy (78), the other district medalist, is in the second group at 8:39.
Today's tee times for other area players: Bryant, 8:48 off No. 1; Scott, 9:06 off No. 1; Oathout, 9:15 off No. 1; French, 9:15 off No. 10; and Derryberry, 9:24 off No. 10.
CLASS 2
A handful of area players — two from Carl Junction and Nevada and one from Cassville — are in the Class 2 tournament in New Bloomfield.
Carl Junction's Rylee Sprague was 12th in district with a 101 at the Bill and Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield, and Anna Burch tied for 15th with 107.
Kate Pennington of Nevada tied for 10th with 98, and Paige Hertzberg tied for 18th with 111.
Cassville's Chloe Moller also tied for 15th with a 107.
Their first-round tee times: Pennington 9:33 off No. 1; Burch and Moller 9:51 off No. 10; Sprague 10 off No. 1; and Hertzberg 10:09 off No. 10.
District medalists last week in Class 2 were Rogersville's Brooke Wagner (73), Father Tolton Regional Catholic's Audrey Rischer (74), Westminster Christian's Elizabeth Johnson (75) and Hallie Jones of Chillicothe (87).
CLASS 1
Kenadi Killingsworth of Mount Vernon and Kaitlyn Soden of Seneca will represent the Big 8 Conference in the Class 1 state tournament in Smithville.
Killingsworth placed fifth in the district tournament with a 94 and tees off at 8:57 this morning off the first tee.
Soden tied for 16th with 103 and plays at 9:33 today off No. 1.
The district medalists in Class 1 were Savannah Thessing of New Covenant (79), ReaLee Smith of Centralia (82), Demi Downey of Brookfield (89) and Madison Jessen of East Buchanan (94).
