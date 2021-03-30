Clay Gayman is just over a week removed from helping Abilene Christian pull off an upset of Texas in the NCAA Tournament.
However, the former Nevada standout announced over Twitter that he planned to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.
“I think a change of scenery was necessary, to be honest with you,” Gayman said by phone on Tuesday. “Me and my head coach (Joe Golding) — we had a couple of meetings. We both came to the same conclusion that we both thought it was best for me to move on and transfer. There is no bad blood between us. It was pretty much a mutual understanding we were both ready to move on.”
The junior forward scored nine points in Abilene Christian’s 53-52 upset victory over third-seeded Texas on March 20. The Wildcats’ Cinderella run was short-lived, falling to UCLA 67-47 in the second round on March 22.
Gayman averaged 8.2 points and pulled down 3.3 rebounds per game for ACU this season. His best career game for the Wildcats came on Feb. 13 when he tied a career-high with 21 points and dished out four assists in a win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Gayman said he’s had “several schools” already reach out about the possibility of transferring.
“I want a team that I can make a big impact and that’s ready to win,” Gayman said. “I want a team that is ready to have me and what I bring to the table.”
Gayman totaled 571 career points over three seasons at ACU. He graduated from Nevada as the Tigers' all-time leading scorer in 2018.
He appeared in 106 career games at Nevada and averaged 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game while registering 83 double-doubles and seven triple-doubles. Gayman was named the Globe’s male basketball player of the year twice.
Gayman said he doesn’t have a timetable of when he wants to make a decision.
“I’m just trying to feel it out right now and see where the portal takes me,” Gayman said. “Right now, I have just been trying to catch up on school work. I have been working out. My biggest focus is trying to find a school that is the best fit for me.”
Gayman also said he learned and grew a lot from his time at ACU.
“I think I have grown in terms of my defensive ability and defensive IQ,” he said. “I think I have really grown in that regard. I’ll never forget the relationships I built here. At the end of the day, it was the right decision. It was time to move on.”
The upset over Texas will certainly not be lost on Gayman, either.
“It’s definitely a memory I won’t ever forget to be part of something as wild as that,” Gayman said. “To be part of history like that, that will never be forgotten. It’s one of the best memories I’ll carry with me and tell my grandkids.”
