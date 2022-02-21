ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Ndongo Ndaw had attempted only a handful of free throws all season.
His 13th attempt on Monday night was his biggest yet as a Missouri Southern Lion.
Fouled with 29 seconds left in regulation as the score was deadlocked, the 6-foot-9 Indiana State transfer drained his second attempt from the line to provide a one-point boost for MSSU, and the Lions held on for an eventual 71-68 victory over Missouri Western at MWSU Fieldhouse.
MSSU (14-12, 11-9) snapped a three-game skid with the triumph. The Lions remain sixth in the MIAA standings.
“It was good to get back on the winning side of things,” MSSU head coach Jeff Boschee said in his postgame radio interview. “I told our guys that we could’ve folded a few times, but we came to the last media timeout and you could hear the fight in our guys. We stepped up and made some big-time shots. We got some big stops.”
MSSU trailed for a good portion of the contest, including 66-58 with 4:02 to go in the second half.
But like the Lions have accomplished many times this season, no deficit proved too large to overcome.
MSSU closed out the game on a 13-2 run.
Right after a jumper from JaRon Thomas gave the Griffons that eight-point lead, MSSU answered with an immediate 3-pointer thanks to the hot-hand of Avery Taggart to slice the deficit to 66-61 with 3:46 to play.
RJ Smith added a pair of freebies to cut the score to three for the Lions one minute later. Taggart then hit another trifecta to tie the game up with 2:07 to go before Stan Scott handed MSSU a 68-66 lead on a layup at the 1:23 mark.
MWSU knotted the score at 68 after Will Eames buried a jumper, but Ndaw’s free throw proved to be the game-winner for the Lions. The Griffons got a chance to take the lead on the ensuing possession, but Eames’ jumper was off the mark.
Smith hauled in the defensive rebound and was fouled with seven seconds left to play. He sealed it with two charities to account for the final scoring margin.
“It was good to see Ndongo come in and then step up to make those free throws,” Boschee said. “RJ did a good job of making those shots and Stan getting to the basket off those middle pick-and-rolls. Once again, Avery just knocked down some big, big shots from the perimeter for us.”
Ndaw made the most of his 17 minutes on the floor for MSSU. The junior grabbed eight rebounds (three offensive) and blocked four shots while finishing with three points.
Just a redshirt freshman, Taggart led all players with 25 points. He logged 37 minutes and shot 9 of 14 from the field, including 5 of 9 from deep and 2 of 2 from the foul line.
Scott added 18 points for the Lions. Smith, the team’s Energizer Bunny, registered a double-double with 11 rebounds and as many points.
Winston Dessesow rounded out MSSU in double-figures with 10 points.
The Griffons, sitting seventh place in the league, fall to 13-15 and 9-11 in the MIAA and were denied clinching a spot in the MIAA tournament — at least for now. Caleb Bennett posted a team-high 17 points, while Eames finished with 14 and JaQuaylon Mays tossed in 12.
Rejoined by the women’s team, MSSU plays at Washburn at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
