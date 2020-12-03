Joe Bettasso was recruiting when he heard the news.
“I found out when the phone call was made,” Bettasso said. “This was news. I was in St. Louis recruiting, and I was texting back and forth with Coach Sims about recruits probably until 10:30 (Tuesday night). All the coaches were texting. We were carrying on business as usual. Yes, this was definitely a surprise.”
The telephone call Wednesday morning from Missouri Southern athletics director Jared Bruggeman told Bettasso that he was now the interim football coach after head coach Jeff Sims was fired. Bettasso dropped the rest of his recruiting plans and returned to campus by midafternoon.
“It’s all kind of a shock right now,” Bettasso said. “I am very close with Coach Sims. We do have a good relationship.”
Bettasso, Bruggeman and MSSU President Dean Van Galen met with the football team on Wednesday night.
“We had about 35-40 players in person; the rest were on Zoom (while staying home after Thanksgiving break),” Bettasso said. “They were disappointed, but our guys are resilient. They were surprised — I think we all were surprised. I don’t think any of us saw this coming, especially now. They were respectful about the process and respectful to the president and athletic director.
“I’ve been through this as a player and a coach. For a lot of guys, this is their first time. They came to college expecting one thing. Their head coach just got let go, and their world is upside down. That’s our concern right now, making sure they finish the semester strong and with a good mindset. Finals are next week. Those who are still here, we’ll try to make sure their grades are good, and the weight room will be open.”
Bettasso, a Joplin High School and Missouri Southern graduate, is beginning his second stint as interim coach. He took over for the final eight weeks of the 2018 season after coach Denver Johnson resigned. The Lions went 1-7 during that span.
Bettasso also went through two interim coach situations when he played defensive back for the Lions — the first after Bill Cooke resigned during the 2003 season and the second after John Ware died in his office of a heart attack in the 2005 season.
Bettasso was retained on staff as linebacker coach when Sims was hired, and he is interested in becoming the Lions’ next head coach.
“I don’t have a lot of answers right now,” Bettasso said. “I know there will be a national search. I don’t know if I will be involved or not.
“I’ve expressed my interest in the position. I’ve been through this once before, so I’m not going to put all my chips in one basket. If they want me, they can come to me and ask me. If not, I’ll roll with the punches.”
“We have every confidence in Coach Bettasso that he will be committed to growing a successful program, leading with integrity, and putting our student-athletes first,” Bruggeman said in a press release. “Bettasso has served as interim coach before, and we feel he is the right person to step in as we search for a new leader for Southern football.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.