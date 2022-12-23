In this feature, we put five questions before someone in the sports community. Today, we chat with Carthage Boys Basketball Coach Nathan Morris.
Q: You played football at Coffeyville Community College and then Pittsburg State. How did you get into coaching basketball?
A: I’ve always loved basketball and football but was lucky enough to continue playing football throughout college. Once I was hired at Carthage, I immediately reached out to Steve Ray to see if I could join his staff. Honestly, I expected to pursue moving up through the football ranks — I coached at CHS for seven years — but I immediately gravitated towards the basketball side.
Q: What’s your coaching philosophy and preferred style of play when it comes to basketball?
A: I played under a motion offense and man-to-man defense coach and that was mainly what we were under Coach Ray, so I feel like that is ingrained into me. I like to see the game moving at a quick tempo with kids that play extremely hard. We have had to play that way most of the time I’ve been in Carthage due to our lack of size. It can be really fun to coach and watch.
Q: What’s the most memorable game you’ve been a part of as a player or coach?
A: As a player, the experience at CCC to play a bowl game at Georgia Military College, Utah University, and on the base of Air Force were all pretty cool opportunities. Along with that, playing against Northwest Missouri State two times at the Arrowhead Classic was extremely memorable.
As a coach, it doesn’t get much better than my first year as a head coach on senior night against Branson in 2019. Alex Martini scored his 1,000th point and Taris Jackson hit a half court buzzer beater to win the game. Pretty cool moment involving two of our five seniors from that year.
Q: The Central Ozark Conference gets a lot of attention for football — what’s it like as a basketball conference?
A: For all the praise that football gets in our area, we feel as though basketball should be at the same level if not higher. There is some big-time basketball played in SWMO and the entire state, for that matter. There should be more kids leaving this area, getting a chance to play college basketball. Obviously Nixa, Ozark and Republic are traditionally state ranked and near the top of the COC, however the west side of our conference has closed that gap. Joplin, Webb and Carthage have been knocking on the door to land in the top 2-3 teams the past four to five years.
Q: Besides Carthage, what’s your favorite gymnasium in the area?
A: Neosho High School is my favorite gym in our area. I love how loud it can get in there, as well as the beautiful wood rafters/ceiling in there. As you go further east, I like Republic’s gym a lot, as it has a fieldhouse look to it and usually a good atmosphere.
