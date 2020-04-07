Missouri Southern volleyball coach Kalie Mader knows a lot about one of her newest volleyball recruits.
Sophie Mader, the coach's sister, is among the five signees announced by Coach Mader on Tuesday.
"Being able to coach my sister is a very unique opportunity," Mader said in a release. "But what I am most excited for is to have her volleyball IQ and growth mindset in our gym on a daily basis."
The Lions also signed Abbie Casper, who was Sophie Mader's teammate at Fort Scott Community College, and high school players Kaitlyn Creek from Stockton and a pair from Houston, Texas — Kylah Carter from Westside High School and Armyni Perales from Bellaire High School.
Mader and Casper helped Fort Scott CC to a 32-6 season record last year, capped by a sixth-place finish in the NJCAA Tournament.
Mader averaged almost 11 assists per set for the Greyhounds and earned All-American honors. She was a three-time all-conference pick at Nickerson (Kansas) High School and helped the Panthers finish third in the state tournament her junior year and second her senior season, when she earned all-state laurels. The daughter of Chris and Vikki Mader, she plans to major in psychology.
Like Mader, Casper has connections to Missouri Southern as her father Tim played baseball for the Lions.
Casper, a defensive specialist, averaged 5.65 digs per set for the Greyhounds this past season. She earned all-conference and all-district honors and was named to the all-tournament team at the national meet. She was a four-time all-conference pick at Pittsburg (Kansas) High School and also competed in basketball and track and field for the Purple Dragons. Casper, the daughter of Tim and Kim Casper, plans to major in kinesiology.
"I am so grateful to have Abbie joining our team," Coach Mader said. "Her hard work and competitive spirit has already made an impact in our gym."
Creek, a 5-11 outside hitter, lettered four years at Stockton, slamming 1,265 kills in her career and earning a spot on the Under Armour All-American Watchlist. She had a match high of 30 digs and season highs of 529 kills and 406 digs. She was on the all-conference and all-district teams three years. Creek, the daughter of Kelly Creek, plans to major in biology.
"Kaitlyn is a well-rounded and skilled player," Coach Mader said. "She brings a skill set and competitive mind that will benefit everyone."
Carter is a 5-10 outside hitter and led her team in kills during her final three seasons. She was named district player of the year as a junior and was a four-year starer. Carter, the daughter of Dion and LaTreshia Carter, is a National Honor Society member and plans to major in biology and pre-medicine.
"Kylah is a very dynamic athlete, but what excites me most about Kylah is her drive and her heart," Mader said. "Our gym will be a better place because of her."
Perales, 5-10 outside hitter, was a four-time all-conference selection and the conference player of the year her senior season. The daughter of Esteban Perales, she plans to major in biology and pre-med.
"Armyni is a very skilled player," Coach Mader said. "We are excited to have her experience and composure in the gym. Her presence will have an immediate impact."
