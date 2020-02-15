With Friday night’s results in the books, and with only two weeks remaining in the regular season, there’s now a logjam at the top of the Central Ozark Conference boys basketball standings.
In a pair of important COC clashes, Joplin remained in the hunt for a conference title with a 51-46 win over Republic, while Webb City’s late comeback fell short in a 66-65 setback to Nixa.
Joplin, Republic and Nixa are all 5-1 in conference play, while Ozark is 4-1 and Webb City is 3-2.
Winner of eight of their last nine games, Joplin has three dates left — at Carl Junction on Tuesday, at Willard next Friday and at home against Neosho on Feb. 24.
“It’s now a matter of who can get it done down the stretch,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said. “Some of the teams at the top still have to play each other. Everybody has tough road games ahead. We’re in a position to make some noise if we can take care of ourselves.”
“Every game matters,” Joplin senior Isaiah Davis said. “We have three games left, and we know we have to finish strong.”
Republic has dates remaining with Nixa, Webb City and Ozark.
“It’s still a gauntlet, and there’s still a lot of basketball left,” Republic coach Tim Brown said. “In this league, you can’t take anyone lightly. For us, we’ve got a tough go, but we know that will prepare us for the postseason.”
Webb City has four COC dates left — at Neosho on Tuesday, at Republic on Friday, and then home games against Carthage (Feb. 25) and Ozark (Feb. 27).
“I think we still have an outside chance, but we’re going to need some help down the stretch,” Webb City coach Jason Horn said.
After a key showdown with Republic, Nixa also has dates with Neosho and Carl Junction remaining. Ozark will finish the COC slate with Willard, Carthage, Republic and then Webb City.
CARDINALS RALLY LATE
Down 55-37 at the end of the third period, Webb City outscored Nixa 28-11 in the fourth quarter.
“Nixa really out-executed us and had us on our heels,” Horn said. “It would have been easy to fold once they stretched their lead out on us. I thought our guys really showed some resolve to hang in there. Our mental toughness helped us in the fourth quarter. We continued to guard, and shots started to fall for us.”
But the spirited rally fell just short, as Nixa made enough free throws late in the game while the Cardinals misfired on a couple of shots from in close.
“We had our chances,” Horn said.
COC NOTES: Webb City’s Tanner Rogers has caught fire from long range. A senior guard, Rogers hit five 3-pointers on Friday after making six from long distance against Carl Junction on Tuesday. Rogers made eight treys against Willard on Feb. 4.
Willard is now playing without all-state performer Daniel Abreu, last year’s COC Player of the Year. The Northwest Missouri recruit is currently sidelined with an ankle injury.
There are three ‘Super Nights’ of interest locally on Tuesday, as Carl Junction hosts Joplin, Neosho entertains Webb City and Carthage hosts Branson. The girls games will start at 6 p.m., with the boys to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.