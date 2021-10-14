When it comes to this year’s pursuit of the Central Ozark Conference football title, there’s just one team that maintains control of its own destiny.
That team? Undefeated Carthage, which is coming off its most pivotal triumph of the season in a 34-22 win over Class 6 power Joplin last Friday night at Junge Stadium.
CHS, ranked second in Class 5, now sits in the driver’s seat with two weeks left in the regular season, needing wins over Republic and then Nixa to claim its first outright COC title since 2016.
Carthage was named co-champion of the conference with Webb City last year after going 8-0 in the regular season — one that saw a Week 4 meeting between Carthage and Webb City get canceled due to COVID-19 quarantines for the Tigers.
Carthage (7-0) kicks off against Republic (4-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at David Haffner Stadium.
“Coming off a big win like that, you have to regroup and come back and prepare like you always do,” Carthage coach Jon Guidie said. “The thing that helps us is just the maturity of these seniors and the experience of these guys. It hasn’t been that hard to keep these guys focused, to be honest. … Their preparation, no matter who we’re playing, never seems to change from week to week.”
Preparation was one thing CHS didn’t lack a week ago against the Eagles as it accounted for the first three scores of the game and led by as many as 27 points in the second half. Running back Luke Gall and the Carthage offense were dominant, racking up 363 yards and four touchdowns in the ground game as a team.
Gall, now the likely frontrunner for COC Player of the Year, finished with 219 yards on 17 carries and three total touchdowns. He’s up to 1,258 yards rushing on the season, averaging 11.4 yards per touch.
Equally as productive was the Carthage defense, which limited the swift-footed quarterback Always Wright and the Joplin offense to a season-low 58 yards rushing on the night. The Eagles were held scoreless through the first 18 minutes of play and had just seven points by the start of the fourth quarter.
“I think what stood out was how well we played defensively,” Guidie said. "That’s obviously a very strong offense that does some good things, but I thought our kids defended exceptionally. Our defensive backs covered extremely well for a long period of time. Then we were able to contain their quarterback for the most part and not let him hurt us with his legs too often. Our front seven also did a great job of stopping the run.”
Carthage rides a 19-game regular-season win streak heading into Friday’s clash with Republic, which picked up a 37-3 win over home victory over Carl Junction last week. With playoff games included, Carthage has won 25 of its last 26 games.
"We feel good about (the win streak), but at the same time, you don’t necessarily get caught up in those things,” Guidie said. You just keep grinding away from week to week and you have to keep going to work every day.”
Republic’s three losses this season have come against three of the top four teams in the conference: Webb City, Nixa and Joplin.
“I feel they’re probably the most improved football team in our conference,” Guidie said. “The new coaching staff has done a fantastic job with them. They play very fast and physical on both sides of the ball. They kind of run a unique offense with some flexbone and some wing-t principles incorporated into it. So it’s not something that you see all the time. Then defensively, they’re very multiple and bring a lot of pressure in their man coverage. So it’s going to be a big challenge on both sides for us.”
OZARK (2-5) AT WEBB CITY (4-3)
Webb City finds itself in an unfamiliar situation late in the regular season after officially getting knocked out of COC title contention in a 41-27 road setback to Nixa last week.
Of course, there’s still plenty for the Cardinals to fight for.
Webb City has about a two-point advantage over Republic for second place in the Class 5 District 6 standings. A win over Ozark on Friday night and then a triumph in the regular-season finale over Willard would likely clinch the runner-up finish, granting the Cardinals a first-round bye in the district playoffs before hosting a game at Cardinal Stadium in the semifinals.
NIXA (6-1) AT CARL JUNCTION (3-4)
The Class 4 Bulldogs will again have their hands full on Friday night when they welcome a hot Nixa team that’s coming off of its first win over Webb City in program history.
Carl Junction, meanwhile, is coming off a 37-3 loss to Republic that marked its third setback of 28 points or more against Class 5 and Class 6 competition. CJ does have three lopsided wins under its belt after picking up victories of 39-13 over Willard, 33-7 over Branson and 49-7 over Neosho.
The Eagles, ranked No. 6 in Class 6, have won five straight games since suffering a 28-25 loss to Joplin in Week 2.
WILLARD (0-7) AT NEOSHO (0-7)
One team will leave Bob Anderson Stadium with its first victory of the season on Friday night.
For Neosho, it could potentially be the first win since October of 2019 as well as its first win under first-year head coach Brandon Taute.
Last season’s meeting resulted in a 27-20 Willard win that marked Neosho’s smallest margin of defeat on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.