It’s officially a Class 4 sectional tournament — the first two rounds of the MSHSAA volleyball state tournament — slated today at Carl Junction High School.
But it’s also a showcase of some of the best teams in the Central Ozark Conference.
The sectional round pairs Carl Junction (24-6) vs. Willard (27-3-1) at 12:30 p.m. and Branson (19-11-1) vs. Harrisonville (13-10) — the non-COC team in the field — at 2:30. The winners square off at approximately 4:30 for a spot in next week’s state tournament in Cape Girardeau.
Willard, in the state tournament for the seventh consecutive year, and Nixa are conference co-champions with one loss apiece, and Carl Junction and Ozark tied for third with two losses. Branson was 2-4 in league play, and the Pirates did not play Carl Junction, Willard or Carthage because of COVID-19 issues.
“It’s amazing how good the COC is,” Bulldogs coach Cheryl Sharples said.
One of the Bulldogs’ losses was at Willard 3-1.
“They are very well coached,” Sharples said. “They have a couple of really nice hitters. Maddy Bushnell (6-foot-1 senior with 367 kills and 66 blocks) plays middle for them, and she’s a Missouri State commit. Payton Van Veen (6-2 senior with 365 kills and 50 blocks) is an outside for them and has committed to Washburn. They are solid defensively and ball control, and their setter (junior Paige Gayer, 811 assists) does a nice job of getting the ball to their hitters.
“I think we have to really take care of our side of the court and make them earn their points. And win the serve and pass game.”
Sharples believes the Bulldogs have some confidence after their earlier match against the Tigers.
“No. 1, in the past we’ve walked in the gym thinking we could not beat them,” Sharples said. “We played them, took a set off of them and had a chance to win a second set off of them. I think that helps our kids mentally, that they believe and know they can beat them.”
The Bulldogs won their third district title in four years with a 3-0 victory over host Webb City. It was Carl Junction’s third victory over the Cardinals this season and the first time by a sweep.
“I thought our kids played very solid and stayed really grounded,” Sharples said. “They did a good job of adjusting to different things that Webb tried to do.”
The Bulldogs’ lineup has senior Salma Lewis and junior Jessa Hylton at outside, senior Jillian Kennedy and freshman Kylie Scott in the middle, sophomore Destiny Buerge at right side, sophomore Logan Jones at setter and junior Olivia Vediz at libero. Junior Maggie Brown comes in on front row for Buerge.
Lewis, a Drury commit, has 383 kills this season and moved past 1,000 for her career last month. Hylton has 294 kills. Lewis also has 48 service aces, and Hylton and Jones each have 45. Jones has 860 assists to set a school single-season record.
Vediz leads the Bulldogs with 308 digs, and Hylton and Lewis have 210 and 203, respectively.
