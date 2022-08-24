The high school tennis season is right around the corner for the Joplin Eagles, Carthage Tigers, Neosho Wildcats and Carl Junction Bulldogs.
Here's how each area Central Ozark Conference teams shape up:
JOPLIN EAGLES
Ben Coltharp has taken over the reins of the Eagles’ girls tennis program. Replacing retired coach Jeff Williams, Coltharp came from nearby Carl Junction.
Leading Joplin will be Emma Watts. The already-decorated senior is a two-time state qualifier and two-time conference champion in doubles.
The Eagles’ roster is rounded out with Brynn Driver, Jensen Vowels, Lauren Laird, Mya Ndedi-Ntepe, Jadyn Elder, Zayda Derganc and Alex Carson.
“The team is very excited for the upcoming season and improving on their finishes from last year,” Coltharp said. “We were fifth-sixth in the COC last year, so there’s room to improve. I believe that our varsity will have depth, which is hard to have a solid 1-6 where you feel comfortable you can win the match at each spot.”
But Joplin will be playing a lot of matches, especially early in the season. Coltharp knows his players will have no trouble staying sharp for the season.
“The challenge will be to stay healthy and focused,” the new coach said.
The Eagles host the Joplin Interstate Championships on Aug. 26-27 to open the season.
CARTHAGE TIGERS
Carthage lost just one senior (Lynnd Guerra) from last year’s 3-9 team.
Experience will be a strength as the Tigers lean on a senior heavy group this fall in Kianna Yates, Daniela Marquez, Anayansi Lopez, Katie Barton and Beverly Garcia.
“We return a huge portion of our varsity team from last year,” said Tigers coach Mark Lingenfelter, who has 12 total seniors. “Last year several other teams in the conference were pretty senior heavy. I'm hoping to pick up a few more wins in the conference, but with so many strong opponents, I know it's going to be a challenge.”
Lingenfelter said his team has added a couple of first-year juniors and sophomores to go with a big freshmen class.
“We've got another large group this year with 40 athletes,” Lingenfelter said. “We've learned from those growing pains of last year, and were more prepared to handle such large groups. With a strong, experienced and senior core, we're hoping to win a few more matches than we did last year. I think the key to success for us is going to be staying positive, staying focused and having fun.”
NEOSHO WILDCATS
The Wildcats return five varsity players from last season in Claudia Martensen, Lyndsey Doke, Georgia Housh, Keely Keeton and Sydnee Minton.
Neosho coach Nick Hays looks for improvement from his team entering the 2022 campaign.
“Obviously we would like to get a couple of wins this year,” Hays said. “We have returned most of our varsity members, so that will be helpful. The most exciting aspect of this year's team is that we have gone from 14 players last year to 25 this year, including a large number of underclassmen.
“Hopefully this is a sign of some rebuilding starting to happen and some good things to come starting this year and in upcoming seasons.”
Neosho opens the season at Aurora on Aug. 29.
CARL JUNCTION BULLDOGS
With Coltharp departing to Joplin, Craig Fox takes over as the new coach of Carl Junction’s girls tennis team.
The Bulldogs are coming off claiming their first district title since 2014 last year. The team’s key returnees are juniors Jenna Besperat and Isabel Read as well as sophomore Naiyah Wurdeman.
As just a freshman, Wurdeman finished as the runner-up at districts in singles last year. Besperat was part of Carl Junction’s doubles team that won the district title.
But there are open spots the Bulldogs’ are looking to fill.
“We are very excited about the depth we are seeing in practice,” Fox said. “Making the decision on the remaining positions is going to be very difficult. Several girls are vying for the remaining spots at this point. We have 33 girls out for tennis this year, seven of them being seniors.”
The Bulldogs host College Heights (with McAuley Catholic) on Aug. 26 to open the season.
“Our goal is to continue to compete at a high level and have an opportunity to defend our district title,” Fox said.
