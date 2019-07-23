Former Joplin Parkwood High School standout Alan Cockrell has joined the process of building a baseball program at NCAA Division II Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Cockrell, who spent 10 seasons as a hitting coach in the major leagues after 10 years as a minor league coach or manager, was hired as assistant baseball coach for the Queens Royals on Monday.
Queens went 14-30 last spring and 5-19 in the South Atlantic Conference in its inaugural season as a Division II baseball team. The Royals’ head coach is Jack McDowell, who spent most of his 12-year MLB career as a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox.
“I am very excited to join the staff at Queens University baseball,” Cockrell said in a release. “It is an honor to be part of Jack McDowell’s staff, and I look forward to being a positive addition in helping build this young program.”
“Having Alan join the Queens coaching staff is as big as it gets,” said McDowell, who was the AL Cy Young Award winner in 1993. “The combination of baseball knowledge and experience at the top level of our game will offer our players next level knowledge on all parts of their game. Much like the Farmers Insurance commercials, Alan knows a thing or two because he’s seen a thing or two.”
Cockrell, named to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame this past January, was a standout football and baseball player at Parkwood from 1978-80 and was the quarterback, punter and placekicker on the Bears’ 1980 state championship team. He also played basketball for the Bears.
He played football and baseball for the Tennessee Volunteers and was the first-round selection of the San Francisco Giants in the 1984 MLB Amateur Draft — the ninth pick overall and one selection before Oakland took Mark McGwire.
Cockrell’s coaching career began in 1998 working for the Colorado Rockies minor league system as a manager and hitting coach.
His major league coaching career started with the Rockies in 2006, and the Rockies won the National League pennant in 2007, leading the league in batting average, on-base percentage and hits.
He also spent time with the Seattle Mariners as the team’s hitting coach before joining the Yankees staff in 2015. He was the Yankees’ first assistant hitting coach in 2015 and was promoted to the top hitting coach position the next two years until manager Joe Girardi was fired after the 2017 season.
