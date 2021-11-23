RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The Missouri Southern men's basketball team had a rough night from the floor as the Lions fell 74-54 on the road to Arkansas Tech on Tuesday night inside Tucker Coliseum.
Southern shot 35% overall from the field, while Arkansas Tech connected on 43% of its shots.
The Lions (2-3) were led by Lawson Jenkins with 14 points, while Stan Scott scored 12 and Alex Jones and Winston Dessesow had 10 points each. Scott had 13 rebounds, a pair of assists and four steals, while Dessesow had a team-high four assists.
Arkansas Tech (2-1) had four in double-figures, led by 14 points each from Czar Perry and Taelon Peter.
The Wonderboys scored the first points, but the Lions scored nine-straight points to force an ATU timeout five minutes into the game. Arkansas Tech answered back and went on its own 9-0 run to take an 11-9 lead with 12 minutes to go.
ATU led 20-14 with 5:34 to go and 24-16 with 3:18 left on the clock, before a three from Jenkins cut the lead to five (24-19). The Wonderboys finished the final three minutes of the half on a 4-2 run to lead 28-21 at the break.
Christian Bundy scored the first points of the second half to get the Lions within five (28-23), but the Wonderboys opened up a 36-23 lead at the 16-minute mark of the 2nd half. A bucket from ATU with 11:43 left made the score 44-27 and the Wonderboys would close it out.
Southern plays host to John Brown University at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.