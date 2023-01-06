In a rematch from last year’s semifinal round, Francis Howell ended Joplin’s hopes of repeating as Kaminsky Classic champions on Friday night with a 57-49 win over the Eagles.
Joplin, which beat the Vikings by nine last season and then topped Webb City for the championship, will instead play for third place at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The difference on Friday boiled down to shooting. The Vikings shot 53% (19-36) for the game and were a perfect 18 for 18 at the free throw line.
The Eagles took nearly twice as many shots — 60 — and made only 16, good for 27% shooting from the floor. And Joplin was 13 for 21 at the line.
"We had 27 offensive rebounds and I don't know if we had a put back off it," Joplin coach Bronson Schaake said. "Or we would get fouled and then not make a free throw off of it. It was a lot of empty possessions. When you're not shooting well you hope that you do rebound, which we did, we just didn't finish. That's the frustrating part."
Joplin trailed 12-11 after a quarter and held a 19-16 lead midway through the second following free throws by Cooper Williams. The Eagles managed just one point over their next seven possessions, though, and Francis Howell took a 27-22 lead into the half.
Joplin made 5 of 11 shots in the third quarter and trailed by as many as nine points before getting within 37-35 on an All Wright 3-pointer with 1:23 remaining.
The Eagles were within three at 41-38 after two Wright free throws a minute into the fourth, but the Vikings again pushed their lead to nine.
Joplin made it 51-47 in the final minute on another Wright 3-pointer, but Francis Howell made all six of its free throw attempts in the last 34 seconds to seal it, and the Vikings were a perfect 14 for 14 at the line in the fourth quarter. The Eagles made 5 of 12 attempts in the final period.
"I thought we played hard," Schaake said. "It's just they're a good team and they had some really quality big guys and they got us in foul trouble a little bit. We just couldn't get a run to kind of take the game. We were hanging right around the mark and we'd wait for a 5-0 or 6-0 run and it just didn't happen. That's how basketball goes sometimes. We've got to respond better tomorrow."
Wright led the Eagles with 25 points and four steals, Terrance Gibson scored seven points and had nine rebounds, and Quin Renfro added seven points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Francis Howell’s Donovan Sparks was a thorn in the Eagles’ side all night. He finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, Jude James added 14 points and Dwight Lomax scored 10.
Joplin (6-4) outrebounded the Vikings 39-27.
Francis Howell (7-3) will play for the tournament championship at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
