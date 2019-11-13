Carthage's Brayden Cole and Nevada's Ben Hines both enter today’s MSHSAA Class 1 Swimming and Diving Championships as the top seed in their respective events, while Webb City will also have a contingent competing alongside the state’s best today and Friday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
A senior, Cole leads a Carthage squad that will have eight athletes competing in six events, as two individuals and all three relays earned spots at state by recording qualifying times during the regular season.
“We’re pretty excited,” Tigers coach Braden McBride said. “Of the eight boys going, six are seniors. It’s been a great season and we’ve had a lot of success. The guys have worked hard and it all culminates this weekend, so we’ll see what happens.”
Cole is seeded first in the 100-yard breaststroke (59.49 seconds) and eighth in the 200 individual medley (2:02).
“Brayden has put himself in a good position and he has his goals set high,” McBride said. “He broke our school record in the breaststroke at state last year (finishing third), and this year he’d like to break the record in the 200 IM, too. We’re hoping he has good swims and makes the finals in both of his events.”
Carthage’s other individual qualifier is senior Alex Dahl, who qualified in the 50 free, where he's seeded 32nd.
Carthage’s 200 medley relay will feature Dahl, Cole, senior Colby Cox and sophomore Ezekiel Ramirez. The 200 freestyle relay will consist of Cole, Dahl, junior Zarek Galbraith and Ramirez, while the 400 freestyle features Dahl, senior Lucas Carter, senior Cole Smith and Ramirez.
The Tigers are seeded 19th in the medley relay, 23rd in the 200 freestyle relay and 26th in the 400 free relay.
Senior Lance Johnson is the alternate for the Tigers, who finished second at the inaugural Central Ozark Conference swim meet.
A junior at Nevada High School, Hines is the defending Class 1 state champion in both the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle.
This year, Hines is the top seed in the 50 free (20.57) and is seeded eighth in the 100 free (48.42).
Hines is one of nine Nevada athletes heading to state. Seniors Tyler Armstrong, Grant Miller, Kalen Morris, Gage Rubin, Braden Russell and Kaleb Vestal, along with junior Tretin Raney and freshman Karter Evans are attending the season-ending meet for the Tigers, on the relays or as alternates.
Nevada is also entered in all three relays. The Tigers are seeded 13th in the 200 free relay, 15th in the medley and 30th in the 400 free.
Like Carthage and Nevada, Webb City is taking a solid group to the state event.
Webb City will be represented by its 200 medley relay team and three divers.
“Last year we only sent a diver to state, so this is a step in the right direction for our program,” Webb City coach Shawn Klosterman said. “For some of these guys, it’s their first time getting to compete at state, so it’s an exciting time for them. They’re ready to go. Everybody looks sharp and ready to compete."
Competing in the medley relay for the Cardinals will be senior Snyper Herron, sophomore Ethan Shipley, freshman Emiliano Vasquez and senior Lathen Forrester. The Cardinals earned a trip to St. Peters after recording a state-consideration time during the season.
“We were right on the edge, so it was a nail-biter watching the rankings,” Klosterman said. “They got the invitation and we’re pretty proud of that. They’re ready to race.”
Senior Antonio Pearce, junior Asa Morgan and sophomore Carson Forcum each recorded a state-qualifying score in 1-meter diving to earn a spot at state.
Pearce is a returning state qualifier, as he finished 18th last year.
“We’d love to come home with medals,” Klosterman said. “It’s hard to be in the top eight in diving. We do the best we can with our 1-meter board and our kids make the most of it. Coach Sherri (Swaim) does an amazing job with the divers.”
Seniors Trevor Herndon and Austin Mullins-Porter and sophomore Zion Wood are attending the meet as alternates for the Cardinals.
The Class 1 prelims begin at 12:30 today, with the diving competition slated for 5. Friday’s finals begin at 10 a.m. for those who qualify.
The top 16 in each preliminary event advance to the finals — 1 through 8 in the championship finals and 9 through 16 in the consolation finals.
“I think state’s going to be a lot of fun," Klosterman said. "Our area is going to be well-represented. There are three No. 1 seeds from our area (Cole, Hines, Joplin's Alex Crawford in Class 2). It’s been a good year for swimming in Southwest Missouri and hopefully we have a good showing this weekend.”
