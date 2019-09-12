PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Frontenac Raiders were in complete control of their game against St. Mary’s Colgan on Thursday night before Mother Nature intervened.
The Raiders scored three times in the first half and held the Panthers off the scoreboard before the clouds opened up, with lightning in the area causing a delay before the game was ultimately postponed with 3:25 to play in the first half. Play will resume at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hutchinson Field.
Frontenc took control early when junior Ty Gates fielded the opening kickoff at the 5-yard line and took the ball 95 yards for a touchdown to put the Raiders on top 7-0.
Frontenac senior Brant Chance picked off Colgan junior quarterback Gianni Piccini during the Panthers’ second possession and returned it to the end zone for a 35-yard touchdown with 6:07 to play in the first quarter to spot the Raiders a 14-0 lead.
The Raiders made it a three-score game when senior Alex Johnson capped off a 10-play, 62-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown on fourth down-and-goal with 5:37 remaining in the opening half to make the score 20-0.
Frontenac will be in possession of the football when play resumes.
