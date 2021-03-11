The proverbial monkey is off the back of the St. Mary's Colgan girls basketball team.
The Panthers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Berean Academy 41-34 on Tuesday night in the SMC Activity Center. It's the first time in school history the Panther girls have won a state quarterfinal game.
"It's like a breath of fresh air," said Abby Farabi, who has been the Panthers' coach the last seven seasons. "The kids are really excited they were able to do it. They were very confident. And I think they were just as excited for me as they were for accomplishing it."
Adding to the excitement was the Panthers got to play the game at home instead of a neutral site.
"I told the kids before we started this was probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Farabi said. "Hopefully next year we got back to normal, but being able to play at home, trying to make history, it was awesome. It was actually the first game all year it felt kind of normal because we were able to open up the attendance a little bit more. We had a band. I can't even describe how awesome it was."
The Panthers (18-3) are in Manhattan to play Valley Heights (21-1) in a semifinal game at 7 Friday night in Bramlage Coliseum on the Kansas State campus. Valley Heights downed Wabaunsee 60-44 in its quarterfinal contest.
"Valley Heights is very athletic," Farabi said. "They have some size. They like to get after it like we do. They like to play inside-out.
"The key is playing our game, keeping our composure on the big stage and doing the little things that we've done all year ... taking care of the basketball, no second-chance opportunities, being aggressive on both ends of the floor."
The Panthers are loaded with experience.
"I didn't have any seniors last year, and we returned all but one from the prior year," Farabi said.
Lauren Torrance leads the Panthers in scoring at 13.4 points per game. Kaitlin Crossland adds 10.1 points and Lily Brown 7.9, but Brown has averaged 12.0 points since moving into the lineup nine games ago.
"She's been like our Cinderella story," Farabi said. "She was a freshman and hadn't been a standout in jayvee. I know what she's capable of, and we were kind of in a rut. We needed some scoring and some ability to get up and down the court. I thought I'd give her a chance, and she's taken the opportunity and run with it."
