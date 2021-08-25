The senior class at St. Mary’s Colgan might be a little more excited than normal to kick off the football season.
“Several of them have missed time due to injuries over the past couple years,” Panthers coach Shawn Seematter said. “So they are itching to have successful seasons and make up for the time they have missed. The time missed during their injuries gave them new perspective that they can use to their advantage.”
The Panthers return four two-way starters — seniors Aidan Fleming, Will Glover, Jalen VanBecelaere and junior Brody Kannarr.
Fleming, an honorable mention all-district selection, was a big-play receiver with 10 catches for 258 yards and three touchdowns, and he made 51 tackles from the secondary. Glover had 44 tackles, and VanBecelaere scored three TDs but missed five games with injury.
Kannarr started on both sides of the trenches, and sophomore Jade Tenry also returns on the offensive line.
“We have a small group without a lot of varsity experience, so we will rely heavily on these guys and their experience from last season,” Seematter said. “How well we bring along the younger and inexperienced players will dictate how successful we are throughout the year.
“We will need to get better in the small details of execution on both sides of the ball. Because we will have to rely on young players, we will have to understand assignments and responsibilities and have the technique and fundamentals to execute effectively.”
FRONTENAC RAIDERS
The Raiders, who have reached the state quarterfinals in four of the last five seasons, are loaded with size, strength and experience.
Veteran linemen include seniors Cruz Blair (240 pounds), Landon Dean (245), Lane Franklin (260) and Trentyn Harris (215). Dean and Blair were first team all-state at defensive end and offensive line, respectively. Dean had 7.5 tackles for loss among his 76 tackles and caught 26 passes for 295 yards at tight end, and Blair collected 14.5 tackles for loss and 61 tackles.
“We will have one of the strongest groups that I have had since I have been at Frontenac,” coach Mark Smith said. “Our seniors have a lot of experience on the varsity level. I think our kids will play with a lot of confidence and play hard. We want our kids to play fast and physical.”
Senior quarterback Collin
McCartney and junior running back Mario Menghini received honorable mention all-star honors. McCartney, who also was first team all-CNC, had 1,175 yards and eight touchdowns passing and 637 yards and 13 TDs rushing. Menghini scored 10 touchdowns with 466 rushing yards and 604 yards on 29 catches.
Kaston Fields and Parker Beckmann return at wide receiver.
The defense also returns strong safety Brady Stanley (66 tackles), linebacker Justice Compton (86 tackles) and free safety Dawson Lapping (60 tackles).
“We have a very experienced group of seniors who we expect to be our leaders on and off the field,” Smith said. “Collin McCartney, Cruz Blair and Lane Franklin have been starters since their freshman season, so we will lean on them to bring the positive energy and work ethic every day. Landon Dean, Justice Compton and Brady Stanley were leaders of our defensive last season, and we expect them to set the tone on defense.
“We must be more physical on both sides of the football. On offense we must be able to execute each play and take care of the ball. On defense we must tackle better and be more physical sideline to sideline. We’ve played in a lot of close games and big games over the last few years, and hopefully we can be more disciplined and execute at a higher level.”
GIRARD TROJANS
While the season record was 4-6, the Trojans ended the 2020 season playing their best football.
After a fourth-place finish in its district, Girard knocked off undefeated Columbus 29-18 to start the Class 3A state playoffs before losing 14-13 to Prairie View.
“That showed that we can be pretty good if we execute what we are supposed to be doing,” Trojans coach Neal Philpot said.
This season Girard is led by seven returning starters — seniors Brecken Troike (tight end-linebacker), receiver-cornerback Gage Davenport, running back-linebacker Ethan Merrell and juniors Luke Niggemann (quarterback-free safety), Alex Coester (running back-linebacker), Cordell Searan (lineman) and Garrett Humble (kicker).
Troike, 220-pounder, averaged 12 tackles per game and was a first team all-conference selection.
“Our skill positions will be a strength for us at least early in the season because of the experience we have there,” Philpot said. “I think our offensive line and defensive line will grow up quickly, so I am excited about that group, too.”
The Trojans return five more senior lettermen — Josh Boore, Drake Brooks, Wyatt Foley, Riley Peak and Michael Clugston.
“I expect our kids to play hard every down and hope they can see the importance to detail of what we do on a daily basis,” Philpot said.
