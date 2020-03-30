A gloomy reality has sunk in for the St. Mary’s Colgan High School softball team: The Panthers won’t get the opportunity to defend their state championship.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association canceled all spring sports for the remainder of the school year on March 18.
As a result, the Panthers can only wonder what might have been.
Colgan coach Annie Dellasega noted the news that the season was abruptly called off was hard to take.
“For about a week, there were a lot of unknowns,” Dellasega said. “We had been hearing for a few days that there could be postponements. My initial reaction when it was called off was shock. The first thing I thought of was our seniors. Those girls have given everything to the team for three years. They’d been leading practice and helping the underclassmen. They were ready to lead the team. Just like that, they don’t get that chance. That’s devastating for a senior in high school. They don’t get the chance to finish strong.”
The Panthers captured the Class 2-1A crown last May in Pratt, beating Oskaloosa 10-7 in the title game. Colgan beat Sacred Heart 17-0 in the opening round of the state tourney and then earned a 14-0 win over Jayhawk Linn in the semifinals.
Although the Panthers lost a talented senior class and five starters from last year’s squad that went 24-2 on the season, the team had its goals set high.
Four starters and a number of promising underclassmen from last year’s group were back this spring. Colgan’s junior varsity team suffered just one loss in 2019, and many of those players were competing for the open varsity spots.
“We had high expectations,” Dellasega said. “We had four starters coming back who were ready to go this spring. We had a lot of underclassmen who were waiting for their turn to step up. All of the girls had been practicing hard to try and earn those spots that the seniors left. It’s just tough for everyone.”
Colgan junior Kaitlin Crossland went 16-1 and recorded 103 strikeouts in the circle in 2019, earning first-team all-state honors. She also batted .462 with 42 hits, 37 RBI and a .802 slugging percentage as a junior.
Senior Taylor Wixson and sophomores Allie Marietta and Ashley Marrietta were returning starters in the outfield.
Wixson and Jayden Allen are this year’s lone seniors.
“Taylor would have been a four-year starter,” Dellasega said. “Jayden’s also been with the team for four years. They’ve both worked really hard.”
A year ago, the CNC League produced a pair of state champions for the third time in four seasons — Frontenac (3A) and Colgan (2-1A) in 2019, Girard (4A-DII) and Riverton (3A) in 2017 and Frontenac (4A-DII) and Riverton (3A) in 2016.
The CNC League was expected to be very strong again this year.
With the season wiped out, there's a life lesson to be learned, Dellasega noted. The global pandemic has shown all student-athletes that there is more to life than sports.
“The season has been taken away and we haven’t been able to be together as a team, but we’ve talked about how this is also an opportunity to slow down and be with your family more,” Dellasega said. “The girls can play catch in their backyards with their parents and brothers and sisters. It’s a hard time for everyone. But in the bigger world, people are going through a lot. Now we can do what we can to help others who are hurting. We feel that hurt in a small way, but we can use our time to help people who are hurting on a bigger scale.”
