PRATT, Kan. — A complete-game effort by Kaitlin Crossland and a 13-hit showing at the plate helped lift the seventh-seeded St. Mary’s Colgan softball team to a 6-2 victory over 2-seed Spearville on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the KSHSAA Class 2-1A state tournament.
The defending state champion Panthers (20-3) take on third-seeded Mission Valley (23-1) at 11 a.m. Friday in the semifinals. Mission Valley downed sixth-seeded Ell-Saline 11-4 in its quarterfinal contest.
Crossland limited Spearville to two earned runs and six hits while striking out 10 batters.
Colgan scored the first three runs with two in the first and one in the second before Spearville got on the scoreboard with one run in the bottom of the second. The Panthers went on to record one-run showings in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, while Spearville was held to just one run in the sixth.
Three Colgan batters — Ashley Marietta, Crossland and Lauren Yaghmour — tallied three hits and one home run apiece. Yaghmour also had a triple and finished with one RBI while Marietta had one double. Crossland recorded a team-high two RBI.
Elle Weber had a solo home run and crossed home plate twice for Spearville. Stephanie Miller was charged with the loss after surrendering five earned runs and nine hits in four innings of work.
The Panthers won the Class 2-1A title in 2019 but wasn’t given an opportunity to repeat in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.