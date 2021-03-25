Social media can be a powerful tool.
Abby Farabi can attest to that.
While in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado on spring break, she was scrolling through Twitter on Thursday and came across a tweet from Sports in Kansas, announcing girls high school basketball coaches of the year.
Farabi, the St. Mary’s Colgan girls basketball coach was one of them — the newest Class 2A girls Coach of the Year.
“It’s a testament to everybody that I’m around,” Farabi said. “I have two really great assistants and then the kids I get to coach. It just made my job so easy this year. I honestly didn’t have to do a whole lot other than motivate them, get them prepared for games. Everyone else did the rest. It’s definitely another team award for us.”
Farabi shares the award with Jill Rowland, who is the coach of Sterling High School. Sterling edged Colgan 52-36 for the 2A state championship earlier this month.
But Farabi is just humbled by this latest accolade.
“It’s definitely one of the top honors I have received as a coach,” Farabi said. “The coach I share this honor with — I have a lot of respect for her. She did a great job with her program. It’s awesome to see two women as co-coaches of the year.”
Farabi, without a 2A Player of the Year finalist, led Colgan to its first two state tournament wins in program history. The Panthers went 19-4 overall.
She also helped sophomore Lauren Torrance emerge as a first team all-league player, and plugged freshman Lily Brown into the starting lineup midseason, a move that paid dividends on Colgan’s season. She received key contributions from junior Lauren Yaghmour, along with seniors Kaitlin Crossland and Riley Root.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity to coach and all of what the kids did for the program,” Farabi said. “We didn’t have a star. We had great kids and great athletes, but they really bought into the system and really pushed each other. They were so unselfish. I can’t say enough about how unselfish these kids were.”
Grant, Sarwinski named players of the year
The 4-States had plenty of other representation from Sports in Kansas.
Pittsburg’s Javon Grant was named 5A Player of the Year, and Brett Sarwinski of Galena was tabbed as the 3A Player of the Year.
Grant, who led Pittsburg to a 17-7 record, put together a dynamic season for the Purple Dragons, averaging nearly 30 points per game with 11 30-point games and three 40-point outings. He delivered 5.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.8 steals and shot 48% from the field.
It means a lot,” Grant said. “All the hard work is paying off. Late nights and early mornings. It’s really just a blessing, for real. It was a goal of mine I set at the beginning of the year, knowing that a couple of alumni had got it. It feels good to be part of elite company.”
The 5-foot-11 point guard will graduate as Pittsburg’s all-time leading scorer, tallying more than 1,500 points for his career. He holds an offer from Division I Bryant.
Sarwinski led Galena to a 3A state runner-up finish to Hesston in the school’s first ever state championship appearance. The junior averaged 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals per game.
Sarwinski and Tyler Little were the lone two unanimous selections in the CNC. The Bulldogs finished the season 23-3.
