The College Heights softball team continued its hot start, surging past Exeter 7-0 on Tuesday afternoon at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
The Cougars (4-0) have already eclipsed their win total from 2019 when they went 3-12.
Freshman Maddy Colin also continues a dominant start to her career at College Heights. The right-hander went the distance, allowing five hits while striking out 12 batters. She threw 81 of her 99 pitches for strikes.
The Cougars overcame a sluggish offensive start before scoring six runs in the bottom of the fifth. Addie Lawrence and Sarah Painter came across to score on fielding errors to set the tone for the inning.
Kloee Williamson followed with a two-run double, while Avery Good drove in Williamson on her own two-bagger. Aaliyah Perez capped the big inning with an RBI single to score Good.
Williamson went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for College Heights. Painter and Good had two hits apiece.
Abbi Caddell picked up a team-high three hits for Exeter (1-3).
The Cougars' baseball team fell to the Tigers 8-7.
Both College Heights teams are back in action at home against Verona at 5 p.m. Thursday.
