College Heights softball player Maddy Colin and Carl Junction baseball player Noah Southern have been named the Globe’s high school athletes of the week for the week ending March 27.
MADDY COLIN
Colin is having quite the start to her prep career for College Heights. The freshman right-hander, who tossed her second no-hitter against Verona on Thursday, has only given up one run in 31 innings to start this season.
She entered Friday's action with a 5-0 record and minuscule 0.29 ERA for the Cougars. Colin also has a 75% strike percentage.
“The thing that stands out to me is her poise on the mound and control of her pitches,” College Heights/McAuley coach Mike Howard said. “She is such a competitor and does a fantastic job of locating and hitting her spots. She doesn’t pitch like your average freshman. She is seasoned and plays well beyond her age. I know first-hand how many years of hard work she’s put in to get where she’s at. My daughter and her play on the same travel team. It doesn’t surprise me at all to see her putting up these types of numbers.
“She is a huge part of our early success and will help us achieve our goals we’ve set as a team. The part is that she’s extremely humble and always puts her team ahead of herself. I couldn't be more proud of her and am truly honored to be her coach.”
NOAH SOUTHERN
Southern, a Northeastern Oklahoma A&M commit, put together a memorable week for Carl Junction. The senior catcher went 6-for-12 (.500) with two inside-the-park home runs and six runs batted in for the 6-2 Bulldogs.
Overall this season, Southern’s hitting .550 (11-for-20) with three long balls and 11 RBI.
“Noah is a hard worker and pays great attention to detail,” Carl Junction coach Jake Stevenson said. “Last week, he had good approaches at the plate and put a good barrel to the ball. Defensively, he works hard behind the plate as catcher and handles our pitching staff very well. He has a strong arm, which allows him to help stop the run game.”
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Please attach a close-up head-and-shoulders photo of the athlete to the email. Awards on April 10 will be based on performances from March 29-April 2.
