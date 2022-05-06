NEOSHO, Mo. — College Heights Christian (with McAuley Catholic) couldn't have scripted a better start to the postseason.
Maddy Colin tossed a perfect game as the second-seeded Cougars rolled past seventh-seeded Southwest 15-0 in four innings in the Class 2 District 6 quarterfinals on Friday afternoon at Neosho Athletic Complex.
Ranked eighth in the state, College Heights improved to 19-4 overall on the season. The Cougars play the winner of third-seeded Sarcoxie or sixth-seeded Pierce City at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the semifinals.
Sarcoxie and Pierce City clash at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Neosho Athletic Complex.
Colin struck out 10 of the 12 batters she faced. The sophomore threw 34 of her 52 pitches for strikes.
College Heights totaled 13 hits in the contest. Center fielder Addie Lawrence went 3 for 4 with four RBI, while second baseman Kloee Williamson added three hits and three runs driven in.
Catcher and offensive spark plug Jayli Johnson went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBI. Also getting it done with the bat, Colin helped her own cause by going a perfect 3 for 3 with a run scored and run driven in.
