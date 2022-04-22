JASPER, Mo. — It was a vintage pitching performance from Maddy Colin.
The sophomore hurled a shutout and punched out 16 batters as College Heights Christian (with McAuley Catholic) rolled past Lamar 7-0 in the opener of the Jasper tourney on Friday.
The Warriors (14-2) resume play in Jasper with the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The only blemishes to Colin's outing was two hits and a walk. She threw 64 of her 92 pitches for strikes.
College Heights recorded 11 hits in the contest. Center fielder Addie Lawrence went 2 for 4 with three RBI to lead the way, while Aaliyah Perz notched a trio of hits with a run scored.
Colin helped her own cause with two hits and a pair of RBI. Catcher Jayli Johnson collected two hits and scored two runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.